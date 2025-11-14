Kamloops News

Eight months in prison for would-be carjacker arrested outside Merritt

Carjacker dragged by victim

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A man who tried to carjack multiple vehicles while running from police outside Merritt earlier this year has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Wayne Richard Twan, 39, was sentenced on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of dangerous driving, attempted theft under $5,000, mischief and resisting a peace officer.

Twan was on bail in March on unrelated charges, required to live under house arrest conditions in Merritt. He skipped out on his bail on March 6, which is when Mounties in and around Merritt began to keep an eye out for him and the distinct Saturn he was driving.

Police believe they spotted the vehicle twice the next morning — once near Ashcroft and again outside Logan Lake — but it fled both times at a high speeds.

Officers set up a spike belt just north of Merritt and punctured three of the Saturn's tires. The scene played out a little after 8 a.m. at the junction of Highway 97C and Highway 8.

Once his vehicle stopped, Twan jumped out and took off running.

Attempted carjacking

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said Twan ran up to another car and started pounding on the driver’s window with his fist, eventually breaking it and sending glass flying all over the driver, a woman in her 60s

“He was attempting to open the driver’s side door in what can only be described as an attempt to carjack the vehicle,” Potestio said.

Twan was unable to get the woman’s door open, so he tried the door handle on another vehicle before approaching a third — sliding his fingers inside the window in an attempt to force it open.

“It was slightly down so that he was able to put his fingers inside and he was attempting to pull on the window,” Potestio said.

The woman driving the third vehicle dug her nails into Twan’s hand and stepped on the gas.

“He wouldn’t let go, so she put the vehicle in drive and drove away, and for a brief moment dragged Mr. Twan several feet before he let go and continued running from police,” Potestio said.

But the pursuit did not end there. With Mounties hot on his trail, Twan kept running — straight into a nearby house, where Potestio said a man was enjoying his morning coffee. Twan was arrested without incident inside the home.

'A hidden blessing'

Defence lawyer Jeff Maxwell said Twan has led a pro-social life, at various times owning businesses and raising children, but his life spiralled with addiction following the breakdown of his family.

Twan was apologetic and emotional when asked by the judge if he had anything to say. He said he’s taken advantage of all programming offered to him in prison and has been working out.

“This incarceration has been a hidden blessing. I’ve been very busy these past nine months and I’ve found God,” he said. “I’m truly grateful for the second chance. I was headed down a very dark path, so it feels promising.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for eight months in prison plus 18 months of probation. He was also ordered to pay $200 in restitution for the broken car window.

Twan has been in jail since his arrest in March, making the sentence one of time served.

He will remain behind bars, detained on unrelated charges with a trial scheduled for next year.