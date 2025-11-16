Kamloops News

Elizabeth Fry Society launching first-ever toy drive to support families escaping domestic violence

Toys for kids, gifts for moms

Photo: Kamloops & District Elizabeth Fry Society The Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society is hosting its first-ever toy drive, complete with a visit from Santa, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5.

The executive director for the Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society says gifts collected through its first-ever toy drive will help support kids and families who have escaped domestic abuse.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, the Elizabeth Fry Society will be collecting unwrapped toys and gifts for children and youth in its housing programs.

Allison Mclauchlan said the non-profit is hoping to gather gifts for a range of ages, from babies to teens — and they are also looking for gifts for mothers as well.

"Moms who are living with us in shelter, this is a very overwhelming time for them — and the love and the support that comes from community at this time of year is very overwhelming for women who have left abuse and violence,” Mclauchlan said.

“They can't believe the support and the love that is shown towards them and their families, something that they haven't experienced before. Any little thing is priceless to our families.”

Gifts intended for mothers will be set up in a little holiday shop where kids can pick out their own present. The Elizabeth Fry team will help kids wrap the gifts to give their moms on Christmas morning.

Toys that are collected will be taken to the non-profit’s housing programs for families who have left abuse and violence so the moms can pick out gifts for their kids.

"We asked for [toys] unwrapped so we can give our moms the experience of wrapping their children's Christmas gifts,” Mclauchlan said.

“It’s not for any other reason — and just so the mums can have the experience of wrapping those gifts for the kiddos and picking out the paper and all that stuff that we take for granted.”

Mclauchlan said the holiday season can be used by abusive partners as a method of control, noting the non-profit is hoping that the toy drive — and a social media campaign that will launch on Nov. 24 — will help raise awareness and support for women and families in this situation.

“We often hear disclosures that ex-partners [are] withholding maintenance, not honouring access agreements and holding back presence from the kids as a way of coercive control,” she said.

“This time of year is a very dangerous and stressful time for women and children who are either still with a partner or are deciding to leave. So we really want to raise awareness around this time of year.”

Unwrapped toys or gifts for moms can be dropped off at 827 Seymour St. throughout the week of Dec. 1, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mclauchlan said on Dec. 5, the non-profit will invite Santa on site to take photos with kids and families by donation. Anyone is welcome to drop by, with coffee and donuts also on offer.