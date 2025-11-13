Kamloops News

Downtown Kamloops school placed on brief hold and secure after arson suspect heads to playground

Hold and secure at school

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire on Dominion Street shortly before 1 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

Lloyd George Elementary School was placed on a brief hold and secure on Thursday afternoon when a woman in distress headed to the school playground after setting fire to her downtown Kamloops home, police say.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said police were called to the 700-block of Dominion Street on Thursday, at about 12:40 p.m. for a report of a woman in mental health crisis.

Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 700-block of Dominion Street around the same time, extinguishing a blaze in a room on the second floor.

Napier said the woman set fire to her home before heading to the school.

“Upon police arrival at the school, the woman fled to a nearby residence and was located by police and apprehended,” she said in a news release.

“The school proactively implemented a hold and secure in an effort to maintain the safety of the students.”

In an emailed statement to Castanet Kamloops, a School District 73 spokesperson confirmed Lloyd George was under a hold and secure just before 1 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution.”

“There was a police presence at the school to respond to an individual who entered the playground without permission,” the spokesperson said.

“RCMP addressed the situation quickly. All students and staff are safe, and the hold and secure was lifted at 1:15 p.m.”

SD73 said parents can reach out to the school if their child requires support after the incident, offering counselling if needed.

Napier said police are working with SD73 staff as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL: 1:48 p.m.

Kamloops firefighters made short work of a small afternoon house fire on Dominion Street that caused "substantial damage" to an upstairs room.

Kamloops Fire Rescue responded shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to a structure fire on the 700-block of Dominion Street downtown.

KFR platoon captain Shawn Davidson said three fire engines, a rescue truck and a total of 14 firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the backside of the home.

"Made entry and did a quick knock down of the room and contents fire on the second floor," he said.

"There was no occupants inside, so no injuries at this time."

He said there was "substantial damage" to a room on the top floor of the home. Burn marks could be seen around a second-storey window of the home.

Davidson said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the blaze appeared to have started inside the home.

"Just a reminder to make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your house and a fire escape plan — that's very important," he said.