Kamloops News

TRU president sees potential gains in federal budget despite further study permit cuts

Positives for TRU in budget?

Photo: Michael Potestio TRU President Dr. Airini speaks at an event in September.

Thompson Rivers University's president sees plenty of opportunities for the school in the new federal budget, but further cuts to study permits mean it will need to keep adjusting.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government put forward its first budget last week, proposing $141 billion in new spending to be offset by about $51 billion in savings and cuts.

Due to federal immigration policy changes, TRU’s international enrolment has fallen dramatically. Millions of dollars and dozens of jobs have already been shed from the university’s upcoming budget as a result of the decline, which is happening faster than first projected.

In a message sent to the TRU community, president Dr. Airini said the federal budget commits resources to recruiting research talent, modernizing infrastructure and expanding student work experience, but further clamps down on international student admissions.

“Budget 2025 brings real opportunities for TRU to set conditions we will need to manage carefully,” Airini said. “Our job is to act where gains are apparent and plan for the long-term.”

The new immigration levels plan to cut nearly half the number of new student visas from this year. That’s down to 155,000 visas in 2026 from 305,900 this year, and 150,000 are planned for 2027 and 2028.

Graduate students at public universities will continue to be exempt from the provincial attestation letters — a system used in B.C. to doll out allotments of capped student visas to institutions — and doctoral study permit applications from outside the country will be processed in two weeks.

“TRU does not offer doctoral programs, but faster, clearer service standards matter across the sector,” Airini said.

“We will focus our efforts where we can most likely move the needle.”

Those efforts include developing graduate programs, expanding transnational education partnerships and removing “TRU-based barriers” to international student admissions.

Airini said the budget creates an accelerated research chairs initiative, matches Canada Foundation for Innovation infrastructure funding, supports international recruitment of PhD and postdoctoral candidates and adds resources to recruit assistant professors.

She said TRU will compete for chairs and equipment in priority areas. Those areas include wildfire and climate risk, remote sensing and AI, and health and community resilience.

Also in Budget 2025 is an expansion of subsidized work-integrate learning opportunities through the Student Work Placement Program, which TRU estimates could flow an extra $200,000 to its students.

Airini said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has signalled plans to remove separate co-op work permit requirements and implement a shorter service standard by summer 2026, which she said would let students enter co-op jobs with less red tape.

She said the university sees “strong potential” in connecting its nursing, health care assistant and trades programs with the federal Foreign Credential Recognition Action Fund to help international trained professionals upgrade their credential and builds careers in the B.C. Interior.

The 10-year Build Communities Strong Fund is open to post-secondary institutions, and Airini said it would create a path with the province to co-invest in campus infrastructure and facilities.

“For TRU, Budget 2025 is a reminder that universities thrive when they adapt and lead,” Airini said.

“We will strive to find new opportunities for use-inspired research, innovation, and student learning while working carefully and strategically to manage the realities — all with care, collaboration, and a steady focus on our vision and mission.”