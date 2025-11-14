Seasonal hours in effect for City of Kamloops park washrooms
Some park washrooms open
Washrooms at a number of Kamloops parks will remain open through the winter, while some are now closed for the season.
In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said at 9 a.m. each day, park users will find open washrooms at West Highlands Park, Albert McGowan Park, Hillside Stadium, Juniper Park, McArthur Island Park, Westsyde Centennial Park, Overlanders Beach Park and Len Haughton Park in Heffley Creek.
Washrooms will also be open in the west end of Riverside Park, and at the Centre and Heritage House.
People visiting Hillside Cemetery during weekdays will also find open washrooms.
Parks staff will close the washrooms between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
All other toilet facilities are closed for the season.
Public washrooms are mapped on the City of Kamloops website.
