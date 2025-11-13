Kamloops police searching for young woman reported missing
20-year-old woman missing
Update: Police said on Nov. 17 that Dunstan has been located.
Kamloops police are searching for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this week.
Mounties are seeking help from the public to find Holy Dunstan, who was reported missing on Nov. 9.
RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said Dunstan is known to frequent areas of the city including Rogers Way, Valleyview, Sahali, the North Shore and downtown.
“Police are looking to confirm Holy’s whereabouts,” she said. “We are asking anyone with information on where she could be to please contact police as soon as possible.”
Dunstan is described as an Indigenous woman who stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.
