Kamloops News

Construction begins on 110-unit Sun Peaks rental project hailed as ‘turning point’ for community

'Turning point' for village

Construction is underway on a new rental housing project in Sun Peaks that village officials say will be a “turning point” in the community’s development.

The 110-unit rental housing development is the first municipally owned residential rental development in Sun Peaks, and the first to be built by the Sun Peaks Housing Authority. It began construction in September on a 1.1-hectare plot of land at 1180 Sun Peaks Rd.

The project is being funded by $6.4 million from the municipality, an $11.1-million grant and $37.1 million in low-interest financing through the province's BC Builds program.

Sun Peaks Mayor Rob O’Toole said the community has had challenges keeping younger families and workers, and the aim with the new units is to provide homes where new residents can plant roots.

“This project is an integral part of being able to not only attract but retain those young professionals that are excited about living and raising families and growing in this community,” O’Toole told Castanet.

“The more foundational long-term residents we have, it doesn't just support the culture and businesses and things like that, it also supports the school, the daycare, it supports community groups.”

He said the development will lay the foundation for similar housing projects to come forward in the future, which he said could be much larger in scale and capacity.

The housing authority said the five-storey, wood frame building will include shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, parking and access to the valley trail.

Studio, as well as one, two and three-bedroom apartments will be available to rent. At least 20 per cent will be offered at below-market rates.

Village councillor and Sun Peaks Housing Authority chair Len Hrycan said he believes the development will be “monumental in terms of meeting the needs of both workers and their families in the Sun Peaks community.”

The housing authority was formed back in 2018, but Hrycan said the challenge in starting a new housing project has been finding funding. That’s until about 11 months ago, when BC Builds took an interest in the development.

“This project is, in fact, the fastest project from concept to construction that BC Builds has ever done, and shortly, over seven months, we’re here looking at the foundations today,” Hrycan said.

He said the units will help fill a gap of needed housing for local businesses as well as resort staff.

“We are a tourism-based community in large part, and I think with that all the players have needs to house their staff,” Hrycan said.

Both O’Toole and Hrycan said former Sun Peaks mayor Al Raine was a strong proponent of the project and thought it would be “a game changer” for the community. First elected in 2010, Raine is the only person to ever serve as mayor of Sun Peaks and died late last year.

Darcy Franklin, owner of Meranti Development, tapped to build the project, told attendees at a celebration of the construction on Monday that the project has “spirit.”

“I think we all just need to remember back to our friend, mentor and leader Al Raine. This was a huge legacy project for him, and he'd be proud if he was standing here today,” he said.

The development is expected to house about 250 people when completed, with residents moving in sometime in the spring of 2027.