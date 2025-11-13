Kamloops News

Second fatality on Kamloops city sidewalk prompts non-profit head to call for change

Another death on sidewalk

Photo: Castanet Police had a visible presence along Sixth Avenue near Seymour Street on Monday morning.

The head of a Kamloops non-profit says the death of a second person on city streets points to the need for more health resources and recovery-oriented housing as the toxic drug crisis continues to claim more lives.

Bob Hughes, executive officer for ASK Wellness, said a man was found dead on Monday morning, lying on the sidewalk beside his belongings at Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street downtown.

Hughes said he believes the man died of exposure or an overdose — the second such death in two weeks.

“This is just head shaking for me,” he said.

First responders and BC Coroner’s Service attended after the man was found.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier confirmed police were called by paramedics at about 7:45 a.m. for a report of a sudden death in the 200-block of Sixth Avenue. Napier said there were no signs of foul play, and the BC Coroner’s Service has taken over the investigation.

Another person died two weeks ago in the 100-block of Tranquille Road, a few steps from the North Shore Business Improvement Association office. This incident had the NSBIA calling for more recovery resources and a system that better integrates health care workers with outreach and case workers.

Monday's death happened near the corner of Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street, an area Hughes said has become increasingly “volatile,” with activity resulting in a number of police calls.

ASK Wellness operates the Crossroads Inn at that intersection, but the building has been empty and shuttered for about 18 months as extensive renovations are undertaken.

Recovery options needed

To see improvements, Hughes said he believes the judicial system needs to “have some teeth” when dealing with people who commit crimes. He said he also wants to see a focus on recovery.

“As a long-standing harm reductionist, I am pleading for the province to take notice of the need for recovery and treatment and addressing a failure of our criminal justice system to tackle crime and community,” Hughes said.

He said it’s essential for supportive housing and shelter systems to be aligned with health resources to tackle an addictions crisis which often ends up playing out on city streets.

“I think we are treating the addictions crisis with housing, and we need to treat addictions and housing concurrently,” Hughes said.

“I fear that that's not the current structure that has been defined. And I think that's where so much of the animosity and frustration in the public right now, is it's the addiction issues that need to be tackled.”

He said the province seems unwilling to see supportive housing as a program, binding this type of housing to the Residential Tenancy Act. Hughes is part of a coalition which has called on the province to remove supportive housing from the Act, saying this makes it more difficult for housing operators to address safety and security concerns.

In addition, BC Housing appears to have introduced a new set of requirements for operators applying to run supportive housing sites, asking them to agree to operate housing “under a minimal-barrier harm reduction model.”

The new requirements were referenced during a recent council meeting. Coun. Kelly Hall put forward a motion on Nov. 4 expressing concerns with the requirements, suggesting municipal policy amendments to push back, and urging the province to provide more recovery-oriented housing instead.

Hall's motion will be considered during council's next regular meeting in early December.

"The sad thing is that charitable organizations like CMHA and ASK and and others across the province are being burdened with all of this responsibility, and yet we have no authority to make the changes needed," Hughes said.

"And the public is growing understandably fatigued with the inability of our province to tackle these issues."