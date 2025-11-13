Kamloops News

Venue cancellation forces OneBC leader to shift Kamloops event to street outside hotel

OneBC rallies in cul de sac

Photo: Michael Potestio OneBC acting executive director Paul Ratchford and leader Dallas Brodie address a crowd of about 60 people on Thursday on the cul de sac outside a hotel in the 1800-block of Rogers Place in Kamloops.

UPDATE: 2:26 p.m.

The controversial leader of an upstart right-wing political party and her supporters had to gather in the street on Thursday morning in Aberdeen after being told at the last minute they were not welcome at a third venue.

Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie, leader of the OneBC Party, spoke to about 60 people standing on a cul de sac in the 1800-block of Rogers Place. The event was billed as a meet and greet at which the issue of Aboriginal title would be a topic of discussion.

“We want a constitutional amendment to remove section 35 from the constitution of Canada,” Brodie said at the event.

“And then finally, a repeal of the Indian Act, and allow Indian reserves to exist as townships, municipalities and function in an orderly manner the way other small governments do."

The group met shortly before noon in the 1800-block of Rogers Place. They were supposed to meet inside at the nearby Prestige Kamloops Hotel, but were told at the last minute that the event was not welcome.

That followed a similar series of events on Thursday morning at the Thompson Hotel on Victoria Street, where hotel staff cancelled the party’s meeting room booking.

The party’s first choice for a venue, the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre, cancelled its booking earlier this week.

Brodie was kicked out of the B.C. Conservative caucus in March after refusing to back down from posts she made about Canada's residential school system. Earlier this month, three Indigenous leaders called for her resignation over what one of them called “racist residential school denialism.”

She spoke for about 10 minutes on Thursday before taking questions from attendees.

Photo: Castanet Dallas Brodie, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena and leader of the OneBC Party, at an event in Kamloops on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

'Blockade' threatened?

The OneBC event is still scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a new location. Ratchford said the venue will be revealed to attendees at the “last minute” due to online chatter indicating protesters intend to mobilize against their event.

“Including, I believe, a threat of some kind of a blockade at the Coast Hotel,” he said.

Ratchford said the party was also met with similar opposition last month when it held a town hall in Penticton. That event was also relocated multiple times after being met with local opposition.

OneBC was founded by two MLAs — Brodie and Tara Armstrong of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, both of whom had reportedly clashed internally with B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad.

Armstrong was present alongside Brodie on Wednesday at TRU.