Trial of Kamloops man charged with murder in mother's death expected to take four weeks

Accused killer to stand trial

A Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother has been ordered to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Brandon Donovan, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Jo-Anne Donovan.

Police said she was last seen alive on March 13, 2023, and her body was discovered nine days later near the home she shared with her son in Warren’s Mobile Home Park on Westsyde Road.

An autopsy confirmed she was the victim of a homicide. Brandon Donovan was arrested and charged last fall.

He made his first appearance this week in B.C. Supreme Court, following a preliminary inquiry last month after which he was ordered to stand trial.

In court on Monday, a judge was told Donovan’s trial is estimated to take four weeks. He has elected to be tried by a judge and jury.

Lawyers will return to court in January to set a date for the trial.