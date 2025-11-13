Trial of Kamloops man charged with murder in mother's death expected to take four weeks
Accused killer to stand trial
A Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother has been ordered to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.
Brandon Donovan, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Jo-Anne Donovan.
Police said she was last seen alive on March 13, 2023, and her body was discovered nine days later near the home she shared with her son in Warren’s Mobile Home Park on Westsyde Road.
An autopsy confirmed she was the victim of a homicide. Brandon Donovan was arrested and charged last fall.
He made his first appearance this week in B.C. Supreme Court, following a preliminary inquiry last month after which he was ordered to stand trial.
In court on Monday, a judge was told Donovan’s trial is estimated to take four weeks. He has elected to be tried by a judge and jury.
Lawyers will return to court in January to set a date for the trial.
More Kamloops News
- Crack caused gondola crashGolden - 10:27 am
- Book of local condolencesSummerland - 10:03 am
- Colbert isn't backing downEntertainment - 10:03 am
- Cracks in economy: CIBCBusiness - 10:02 am
- GM to upgrade plantOntario - 10:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Anemone Kamloops BC SPCA >
Baby has a lot to say
Special delivery
Daily Dose- February 18, 2026
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum renew their vows
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate