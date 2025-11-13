Kamloops News

Coquihalla reopens after crash south of Kamloops

Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada The Coquihalla is closed to southbound traffic south of Kamloops.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened to southbound traffic south of Kamloops, but travellers should expect delays while passing the crash scene.

DriveBC reports that a single southbound lane has been reopened. The right and centre lanes will remain closed overnight.

ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.

The Coquihalla is closed to southbound traffic south of Kamloops due to a crash.

DriveBC reports the closure is between Inks Lake Rd. and Chuwhels Mountain Rd., about nine kilometres south of the city.

The road will be closed until 8 p.m., at least, said DriveBC.

Northbound traffic is not impacted.

Photos posted to social media show an air ambulance landing on the highway at the crash scene, which involves a semi-truck.