Kamloops News
Coquihalla reopens after crash south of Kamloops
Coq reopens after crash
Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada
The Coquihalla is closed to southbound traffic south of Kamloops.
UPDATE 5:40 p.m.
The Coquihalla Highway has reopened to southbound traffic south of Kamloops, but travellers should expect delays while passing the crash scene.
DriveBC reports that a single southbound lane has been reopened. The right and centre lanes will remain closed overnight.
ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.
The Coquihalla is closed to southbound traffic south of Kamloops due to a crash.
DriveBC reports the closure is between Inks Lake Rd. and Chuwhels Mountain Rd., about nine kilometres south of the city.
The road will be closed until 8 p.m., at least, said DriveBC.
Northbound traffic is not impacted.
Photos posted to social media show an air ambulance landing on the highway at the crash scene, which involves a semi-truck.
