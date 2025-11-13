Kamloops News

BCICF Christmas Cheer Fund supports transportation, celebrations, upkeep at Y Women's Shelter

Cheer fund helps Y shelter

Photo: Lara Romero Makena Gervais, anti-violence crisis worker, and Kristen Morgan, family support worker for violence against women intervention and support services at the Kamloops Y Women’s Shelter.

As the longstanding recipient of the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Fund, the Kamloops Y Women’s Shelter is happy to continue receiving this support — money that pays for transportation, and for things that make the shelter feel like a home.

This charity is one of three non-profits that will be receiving funds raised through the 2025 Christmas Cheer campaign.

The Y Women’s Shelter provides a range of services to help women and children escaping domestic violence. The organization's programs include safe emergency shelter, counselling services, referrals to other services within the community and outreach supports.

Melissa Carlin, case coordinator for violence against women intervention and support services, said the money from the Christmas Cheer Fund goes towards transportation, celebrations, and upkeep of the house.

“We don’t receive funding from BC Housing for transportation, so a lot of the times we have people who maybe need to leave community for safety,” Carlin said.

Funds imperative for emergency transport

Jaqueline Ballard, staffing resource coordinator, said providing transportation can be challenging depending on factors such as distance, costs, and the urgency of the situation.

“Quite often we get phone calls and people might be like ‘Hey, listen, I need to flee this situation that’s going on,’ but it’s in Westside or Dallas, and that can cost like $60 to $70,” Ballard said.

“They just need to get out from where they’re at and without that funding we couldn’t do those emergency trips.”

The money also goes towards “the daily things they might not have the extra funds for,” such as birthday parties, celebrations, or making sure that the house feels as comfortable as possible for the residents.

“It might be a birthday cake, or balloons, or maybe mom wants to get a special gift and that’s just not in her budget right now, we can support with that,” Carlin added.

The Y Women’s Shelter is currently the only shelter in Kamloops that supports women and their children who are experiencing violence in the home.

This year, the Y Women’s Shelter saw a surge in families fleeing domestic violence, receiving 110 women and 40 children — double the amount of children the shelter received last year.

With an average of four calls received per day, the staff works with other agencies in the community to refer people they might not be able to take.

Holidays are still celebrated

Every year, the staff has a theme for their Christmas decorations. Kristen Morgan, family support worker, said this year will have a winter carnival theme.

“It’s magical. Luckily we have people who step up, so we do wish lists with the single women and the families,” said Morgan.

“We try to make it as inclusive as possible, with all the things that people used to have when they celebrated Christmas at home.”

Click here to donate online, and to see a list of generous supporters who have given to this year’s BCICF Christmas Cheer fund.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can also be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).