New signs caution drivers to yield for snakes, other at-risk species on Skeetchestn reserve

Photo: Skeetchestn Natural Resources These signs are being installed seasonally on Skeetchesten land in an effort to prevent collisions that kill at-risk species.

Motorists are being urged to yield for snakes and other at-risk species thanks to a new community-driven program that aims to keep animals and drivers safe on a First Nation west of Kamloops.

Skeetchestn Natural Resources is one of a number of groups working to restore and maintain ecological connectivity in a region criss-crossed by highways, rail lines and corridors home to oil pipelines and power lines. As part of that work, seasonal “snake crossing” signs are now being installed along key corridors between March and November.

The project targets a number of at-risk species, including snakes like the Western rattlesnake, the Great Basin gopher snake, the rubber boa and the Western yellow-bellied racer, as well as the Western toad, the Great Basin spadefoot, mule deer and California bighorns.

Skeetchestn uses a field-based monitoring system to create a map showing wildlife mortality hotspots along highways and service roads.

The work aims to inform mitigation work including signage, fencing, culverts and other measures, according to the Thompson-Nicola Conservation Collaborative.

“The knowledge developed from these assessments is shared with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and other partners, helping to prioritize where investments in mitigation infrastructure can make the greatest difference for species survival,” reads a TNCC post.

