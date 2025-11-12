Kamloops News

No animals deaths linked to CPKC derailment, fuel spill observed at Kamloops Lake

Large lake dilutes fuel spill

Photo: Government of B.C. FILE - Crews work to clean up more than 70,000 litres of aviation fuel that was released into Kamloops Lake in this Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 handout photo, following a train derailment.

Officials say there have been no dead wildlife observed as a result of a train derailment that caused more than 70,000 litres of jet fuel to spill.

More than a dozen cars left the CPKC tracks on Nov. 1 near Tobiano, about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops. Four of them were loaded with jet fuel.

Four of the 17 derailed cars ended up in the lake, the last of which was pulled out on Sunday.

CPKC Indigenous relations and government affairs director Mike LoVecchio said during a public information meeting in Savona on Monday night the last rail car was removed from the site that day.

“Additional railway material remains to be cleared away, but the removal of the final car represents the end of our on site recovery,” LoVecchio said.

He said the Transportation Safety Board's investigation could take years to complete, but a rock slide is among the elements being "closely considered."

LoVecchio said water sampling results remain below BC Source Drinking Water Guidelines and that water sampling is ongoing.

Impact on wildlife?

BC Ministry of Environment and parks senior response officer Dale Bull said sampling plans are developed in concert with biologists and fisheries, and field crews had been keeping a lookout for dead animals.

“Through the work that has been done to date, there has been no apparent fish mortality associated to this event that has been observed,” Bull said.

Skeetchestn Indian Band Kukpi7 Darrel Draney pointed out during the meeting that the ministry can’t say for certain there was no loss of wildlife as a result of the derailment, to which Bull agreed.

“We can never be 100 per cent certain, all I say is that we have not observed any mortality that we could associate with this,” he said.

“I appreciate the difference between an observed mortality and the fact that it is a very large lake, and there’s no way we can actually survey the entire bottom of the lake for that.”

Bull added that three bird carcasses have been collected throughout the response, but there was “no indication” the dead birds were linked to the derailment or spillage. He said the carcasses were sent to a veterinarian for necropsy to verify those findings.

He said the ministry will be looking at long-term monitoring of Kamloops Lake and the impacts on the environment. Bull said experts have been engaged to advise the response or determine if any next steps are needed to protect species.

“In this event nothing has been advised, partially because of the sample results and the observations,” he said.

“Should something come up, if mortalities are observed or if there is something, we would address that as unified command at that time.”

Draney said there are dozens of fish runs that move through Kamloops Lake, and there are currently thousands of juvenile fry in the lake.

Water sampling continues

IH medical health officer Dr. Andy Delli Pizzi said fuel was detected on the surface of the lake at the site of the spill as well as upstream on Sunday, Nov. 2, but testing showed it had resolved the next day.

“All subsequent sample results provided to Interior Health at various locations and depths along the lake beyond the containment booms have shown no evidence of fuel contamination,” he said.

Delli Pizzi said IH would continue to review results as sampling continues, and all testing at the intakes of the Tobiano and Savona water systems have shown no evidence of contamination.

Residents in Frederick were advised not to use water from the lake after a fuel plume was seen last week. Testing has not detected fuel since.

“We’re saying don’t use the water until we know it’s safe, and that’ll be probably when remediation is finished and then we get some more testing of the water,” Delli Pizzi said.

He said the sheer volume of the lake has helped to dilute the spilled fuels and limit exposure.

“If this spill would have happened in shallow water, a creek, it really would have been a different story on the concentrations that would have impacted down water systems,” he said.

How clean is clean?

Bull said there are “numerical standards” the cleanup of the spill needs to meet, but further consultation will be done locally to determine a standard of cleanliness the site will be left at.

“We would look to that engagement to make sure that whatever standard the province looks to set as that standpoint meets those objectives,” Bull said.

“It does become a longer conversation and will not be settled in the coming days, it will be a longer conversation than that.”

Bull said shoreline flushing would be done as well near where oiling has been observed near the lake’s high water mark to remove any fuel from soils and assist evaporation.

Chris Raymond, environmental emergency response officer with Environment Canada, said the flushing will continue at those locations until all fuels are gone. He said the agency is looking at taking sediment samples as well to verify oil levels.

He said a plane equipped with a special camera that can locate oil on water was used on Monday afternoon, and combined with weather modelling would direct clean up and assessment teams to different areas.

Raymond said crews are also now assessing how much fuel spilled onto the shore where the train cars were sitting, but safety issues have slowed the process.

“How much is trapped on that slope right now? We don't know, and it still has to be looked at,” he said.