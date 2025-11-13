Kamloops News

Activist group barred from entering TRU campus building

'Get off our campus'

Photo: Josh Dawson Frances Widdowson speaks on the campus of Thompson Rivers University on Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 4:04 p.m.

Police were called to the campus of Thompson Rivers University on Wednesday, where a group of counter-protesters gathered to shout down a controversial academic and two OneBC MLAs.

More than 100 people showed up on Wednesday afternoon outside TRU’s Old Main building, where Frances Widdowson, a former professor who was fired by an Alberta university for comments she made about residential schools, was attempting to stage an unsanctioned event alongside MLAs Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong.

Some were there to support Widdowson, but the majority appeared to be members of the TRU community who turned out in opposition — many booing and shouting chants like “Get off our campus.”

Widdowson was met at the door to Old Main by Steven Pottle, TRU’s director of risk and safety services. Pottle asked that the group move away from the building, and they did. A heated debate then began between Widdowson’s supporters and counter-protesters.

Widdowson spoke at various points, claiming there was “no evidence” of the remains of 215 people at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, as the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band announced in 2021.

“They have not been found,” she said.

Widdowson and her supporters were frequently shouted down by counter-protesters, who booed and chanted slogans like “We stand for truth” and “Get off our campus.”

Pottle told Castanet Kamloops police were present on campus during the exchange. None were visible, but security guards could be seen among the crowd.

“They have to follow the law,” Pottle said. “If I’m yelling and arguing with you, guess what? If it gets to the point where we can’t maintain order and peace — I mean, this isn’t pleasant, but right now no one’s gotten hurt.”

The event was not sanctioned by TRU and Widdowson was made aware she was not welcome on campus, having been served a trespass notice in May.

— files from Michael Potestio and Tim Petruk

Photo: Josh Dawson A crowd formed outside the Old Main building on the campus of Thompson Rivers University on Wednesday, Nov. 12, where a former Alberta academic was attempting to stage an event.

UPDATE: 2:35 p.m.

— files from Michael Potestio and Tim Petruk

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Thompson Rivers University's president says an event that is planned to occur Wednesday afternoon on campus featuring the leader of the OneBC Party alongside a former academic from Alberta is not sanctioned, and further action could be taken if it goes ahead.

A social media post under the heading “Where are the 215 bodies?” says an event will take place on TRU’s campus at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Present are slated to be former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson and OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena, as well as OneBC candidate Jim McMurtry.

OneBC is in the process of creating a documentary, featuring Widdowson and others, that argues that the residential school system was not “cultural genocide,” as labelled by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Brodie was booted from the B.C. Conservative caucus in March after refusing to back down from posts she made about Canada's residential school system. Earlier this month, three Indigenous leaders called for her resignation over what one of them called “racist residential school denialism.”

Widdowson was fired from Mount Royal in late 2021 amid controversy over her comments lauding the educational benefits of Canada’s residential school system while questioning whether abuses at the schools against Indigenous children could be called genocide.

'Not sanctioned by TRU'

In a message to the TRU community, university president Dr. Airini said a post that’s been circulating falsely suggests the university is hosting or endorsing the event — misusing the university's logo and branding without permission.

“To be clear, this event is not sanctioned by TRU,” she said. “The individuals will be instructed that they do not have permission to hold this event at TRU, and that notice has been issued under the B.C. Trespass Act.”

Airini called the social media post “misinformation” and said it may cause concern for members of the community, particularly Indigenous students, faculty and staff.

“TRU stands with survivors, Indigenous communities, and all who continue to live with the impacts of residential schools,” she said.

“Should any additional action be required, TRU will respond proportionately and in accordance with policy and law.”

'Reckoning' sought

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band made international headlines in 2021 when it announced ground-penetrating radar had uncovered what was said to be the remains of more than 200 children buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school. The band is now referring to the discoveries as "anomalies.”

The potential grave sites have not been excavated, and the band said last year such a step was still a ways off.

In videos posted online, Widdowson said TRU has been involved in “fomenting the false claim that the remains of 215 children had been found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

“It’s time to go into Kamloops itself, things are coming to a head and it’s time to really have a reckoning at this point in time,” she said in one from last week.

Widdowson was previously given a trespass notice after visiting TRU's campus in May.

Brodie event Thursday

A meet and greet with Brodie is planned for Thursday afternoon during which she is slated to discuss “Aboriginal title claims in Kamloops, property rights and the need for constitutional change.”