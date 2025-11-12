TRU theatre students cook up retelling of A Christmas Carol for stage
Holiday classic on stage
Thompson Rivers University theatre students are inviting community members to campus to catch its latest production of a holiday classic, with a twist.
In a news release, TRU Actors Workshop Theatre said tickets are now available for its next show, A Christmas Carol: The Revenge of Tiny Tim by Dan Bray.
The TRU production is directed by assistant teaching professor Catriona Leger and features a cast of seven theatre students.
“Stirred to action by ol’ billionaire Scrooge’s selfish ways, Tiny Tim, London’s favourite ragamuffin, sells his soul to the devil to get revenge,” the release reads.
“A hilarious, irreverent retelling of the holiday classic, told in the true Villainous style: packed full of heart and cheek.”
The play will run at the theatre in the Old Main building on TRU’s campus from Nov. 27 to 29 and Dec. 2 to 6.
Tickets are 20 dollars before tax and available online, by visiting the theatre’s box office on campus between Nov. 20 and Dec. 5, or by calling 250-377-6100.
More information on the production and the TRU Actors Workshop Theatre is available online.
