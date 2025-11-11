Kamloops News

Sun Peaks Resort's snow stockpiles survive summer heat under insulated blankets

An innovative technique used to preserve the white gold found on the slopes at Sun Peaks Resort has been deemed a success, and elite alpine athletes are already reaping the benefits on terrain that would otherwise still be unskiable.

The resort covered 14,000 cubic metres of snow in May with insulated blankets to protect from the hot sun over the summer months.

The resort is reporting an 80 per cent retention rate on the snow, which has now been spread out to make five acres of Sun Peaks terrain skiable early.

“We're very happy with the system that we purchased and the results we had, we were anticipating roughly a 25 per cent melt,” said resort operations director Duncan Currie.

“The main advantage of the snow secure system was we've covered the lower elevations of the run, which is typically where it can be more challenging to make snow if we have a warmer fall like you see this year.”

The resort bought 18 mats for a total of about $170,000. The mats are expected to last for 10 years, and Currie said it was a worthwhile investment for the resort.

The preserved snow is now blanketing the bottom third section of the resort’s OSV run, four acres of which are two feet deep at the bottom of the run and one acre is a foot deep to the base of the Elevation chairlift.

Higher up, the resort’s snow making system has already blanketed the top of the OSV run by turning water from a reservoir into snow.

Elite athletes approve

Currie said the system guarantees there will be enough snow on the mountain to allow athletes to train, and that certainty will attract teams looking for an early start.

A number of elite ski teams have already begun using it for training — including Alpine Canada’s national team.

Titouan Olanie, head coach of Ski Cross Canada NextGen, said he felt lucky to have her athletes out on one of only a handful of locations across the country where they can ski before Remembrance Day.

“We’re in Sun Peaks because this year they had the snow farming, so it was a great opportunity to get on snow earlier than most places,” he said.

“It's also a good opportunity for the athletes and staff to see how Sun Peaks operate and get to know everyone around and create a bit of link with the mountain, the resort, everyone around here.”

Emeline Bennett, a ski cross racer, said an early start to the season helps to get her legs underneath her.

“It kind of helps you get your jitters out, you kind of feel more like yourself, especially for me, I take a while to kind of figure out where I left off,” Bennett said.

“It was super easy for us to make that call and come out here when you guys were ready pretty much earlier than anyone.”

Currie’s son Euan, another ski cross athlete and a Sun Peaks local, said the early season start is all the better to beat the competition.

“If we're starting now and people are starting in a month, who's coming into the race next month more prepared, right? We've got a whole month on everyone else,” he said.

“It's like the early bird catches the worm, but it's the early snow that catches your skier.”

Sun Peaks Resort is coming off a record-breaking season last year and is slated to open to the public on Nov. 22.