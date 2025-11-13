Kamloops News

Kamloops car club donates $40,000 to support hospital pediatrics department

Photo: Kamloops Street Rod Association (L-R) KSRA President Kim Grayston, Shanah Skjeie, RIHF Director of Community Engagement, KSRA Vice President Phil Bennett, KSRA treasurer Brian Amy and RIHF's Macy MacDonald gather for a cheque presentation at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

A group of Kamloops car enthusiasts has donated $40,000 to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation to support its pediatrics department.

In a news release, the Kamloops Street Rod Association said a cheque was presented to RIH Foundation last month.

Donations were collected from KSRA’s two Chrome on the Grass car shows, held at Prince Charles Park and the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Powwow Arbour.

This year, the car club said it was able more than double its 2024 donation. Last year, a total of $18,000 was presented to RIH Foundation.

“Perhaps it goes to show that in a time of electric cars, computer technology and dwindling social contact, the classic and vintage car lovers are cruising out of their garages and into the community,” KSRA said in a news release.

The group has donated annually to the pediatrics department since 1987.