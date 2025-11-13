Kamloops car club donates $40,000 to support hospital pediatrics department
$40K gift will help sick kids
A group of Kamloops car enthusiasts has donated $40,000 to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation to support its pediatrics department.
In a news release, the Kamloops Street Rod Association said a cheque was presented to RIH Foundation last month.
Donations were collected from KSRA’s two Chrome on the Grass car shows, held at Prince Charles Park and the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Powwow Arbour.
This year, the car club said it was able more than double its 2024 donation. Last year, a total of $18,000 was presented to RIH Foundation.
“Perhaps it goes to show that in a time of electric cars, computer technology and dwindling social contact, the classic and vintage car lovers are cruising out of their garages and into the community,” KSRA said in a news release.
The group has donated annually to the pediatrics department since 1987.
More Kamloops News
- Poll: Aid for Cuba?Poll - 7:30 pm
- North claim peewee crownVernon - 7:00 pm
- Pile burning starts next weekSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Support hospice, win bigCentral Okanagan - 7:00 pm
- 10 still missing in avalancheCalifornia - 6:16 pm
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$548,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Journey Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate