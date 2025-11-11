Kamloops News

City of Kamloops to host lone in-person meeting on 2026 budget, supplemental items next week

Learn about city's budget

Photo: Contributed The City of Kamloops logo emblazoned on a door.

The City of Kamloops is hosting its only in-person municipal budget information session next week.

In a news release, the city invited residents to attend the in-person session at the Kia Lounge at Sandman Centre on Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees can learn about the provisional 2026 budget, explore proposed supplemental budget cases and ask questions of council and staff.

The City of Kamloops said this will be the only in-person session held about the 2026 budget.

Past years have seen a preliminary budget session held in the fall and a second supplemental budget meeting held in the winter.

“We are moving in a direction where we are both approving the budget earlier and consulting on business cases forecasting further into the future,” said Dustin Rutsatz, the city’s planning and procurement manager, in a statement.

“This will enable the corporation to move forward with a clear budget and give residents ore time to engage meaningfully in shaping future initiatives.”

The city said all budget engagement will take place in November and December this year — including topics typically covered in February information sessions.

The provisional budget will be presented to the Committee of the Whole on Monday, Nov. 18, along with three supplemental business case.

The city said none of the supplemental items this year will impact the budget before 2027.

Those unable to make it to the in-person meeting can comment online on the city’s Let’s Talk page. The provisional budget report will also be available to view starting on Friday as part of the committee of the whole agenda.