Kamloops News

'He wants to go to jail'; Three years behind bars for Kamloops drug dealer caught with loaded handgun

Three years for loaded gun

Photo: CFSEU-BC UGET Police seized this Girsan semi-automatic pistol from Christopher Fillingham on March 22, 2024.

A Kamloops drug dealer has been ordered to spend three years in prison after police found a loaded handgun in his pants pocket.

Christopher Fillingham, 49, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of unauthorized possession of a loaded handgun and possession of fentanyl and benzodiazepines for the purpose of trafficking.

Fillingham was spotted by Mounties riding an e-bike on the North Shore on March 22, 2024. When police tried to pull him over for allegedly running a stop sign, he tried to flee.

“Officers had to follow him for the next two blocks, and they eventually were able to box him in and he was arrested,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“When he was searched, he was found to have in his right pants pocket a semi-automatic restricted firearm loaded with six rounds in the magazine."

The drug charge he pleaded guilty to stems from an arrest on the evening July 3, 2024. Court heard Fillingham showed up on the doorstep of a Linden Avenue home claiming to have been shot.

When police arrived, they found him sitting uninjured on the back steps of the home. He had more than $1,400 in cash in his pocket and a search of his belongings turned up 20 grams of fentanyl mixed with benzodiazepines.

Fillingham has 26 convictions on his criminal record, including one in 2008 for drug trafficking.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen said Fillingham got clean following that 2008 conviction, but relapsed after his wife was murdered.

“And unfortunately for the last five or so years, Mr. Fillingham has been using drugs to deal with that,” he said.

“He wants to go to jail. Jail will provide him with sobriety and the ability to put this behind him. Mr. Fillingham can put this behind him and he can lead a productive life — and that’s exactly what he intends to do when he’s released.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith went along with a joint submission for a three-year sentence in federal prison.

Fillingham was also given a lifetime firearms prohibition and ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.

The cash found in his pocket will be forfeited to the provincial government.