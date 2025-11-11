Kamloops News

Judge orders mayor's mysteriously-obtained copy of confidential report to be destroyed

Mayor won't get report back

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson leaving court in September.

A copy of a confidential workplace report that was secretly mailed to Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and later handed over to B.C.’s attorney general will now be destroyed, a judge has ruled.

Hamer-Jackson appeared in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday opposite a lawyer representing the attorney general for a hearing about the mayor's mysteriously obtained copy of the report.

The document includes personal information about city staff. It is the result of a 2023 investigation into allegations of workplace bullying on the part of the mayor.

Attorney General Niki Sharma sued earlier this year to have Hamer-Jackson turn over the report, which he said showed up in his mailbox last year. Sharma said the suit was a last-resort option to enforce privacy laws after the city tried unsuccessfully for months to get Hamer-Jackson to return the document.

The mayor mailed his copies of the report to the attorney general until a judge could decide what to do.

After a 20-minute hearing on Monday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith agreed to a proposal from Michael Kleisinger, the attorney general's lawyer, who sought an order to destroy Hamer-Jackson’s copy of the report.

“If the mayor is satisfied that he doesn't need the report — which I don't think he thinks he does — through this venue, then the order we would need from the Justice today is the ability for the attorney general to destroy the report,” Kleisinger said.

“And that, if the mayor receives any future copies, that he would turn them over to the city or to destroy them immediately, as opposed to going through this whole process.”

The mayor, who represented himself for this matter, raised no issues with Kleisinger’s terms.

Hamer-Jackson will not be ordered to pay the attorney general's costs — something the government had been seeking but chose not to pursue in court on Monday.

The mayor must also give the attorney general a complete list of people to whom he provided copies of the report.

He told Smith in court he agreed to all terms of the order.

Satisfied with decision

Outside the courthouse, Hamer-Jackson said he was satisfied with the judge’s decision.

“We don't know if that's a real copy anyways,” Hamer-Jackson said. “That copy showed up in the mail a year after the original was leaked. I understand now that that's what they were dealing with.”

Upon receiving the mysterious report delivery in his mailbox, Hamer-Jackson promptly distributed copies of the document to news reporters, saying he could finally “defend” himself from the city’s allegations about his behaviour.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops on Monday he thought city hall should instead be focused on finding out who initially leaked the confidential workplace report to a news reporter — which happened months before he received the copy in his mailbox.

"I think we need to get to the bottom of it, but that’s going to take a different process,” he said.

He said his own privacy was breached when the initial report leak happened, showing Castanet a copy of a notice he received from the City of Kamloops’ privacy officer advising him of the breach.

Legal bills reach $80,000

Hamer-Jackson said it was “great” the attorney general didn’t seek costs.

In court, the mayor told Smith that he owed about $80,000 in legal bills for a week-long September hearing relating to a defamation lawsuit he launched against Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

Hamer-Jackson retained an Alberta-based law firm in July for the Neustaeter suit — the third lawyer to take over his case. He was represented during the September hearing by Jody Wells.

"They did a lot of work in a short time,” Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops when asked about the $80,000 bill.

Hamer-Jackson confirmed his house and his commercial property on West Victoria Street are still up for sale as his legal bills mount.

He blamed numerous code of conduct investigations launched against him for his financial woes. Hamer-Jackson has been found to have breached council's code of conduct four times.

There is no requirement for council members to retain a lawyer if a code of conduct complaint has been made against them.