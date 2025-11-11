Kamloops police investigating after knife fight in Westsyde sends three to hospital
Three injured in knife fight
Kamloops police say three people went to hospital on Saturday after a knife fight broke out in the parking lot of a Westsyde business.
In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said police received multiple calls reporting the fight, which happened in the 3400-block of Westsyde Road at about 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Napier said officers responded to reports of a large fight involving knives. She said three people went to the hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, and Napier said the details related to why the fight broke out are still being investigated.
“As part of the ongoing investigation, Forensic Identification Services has also been engaged to assist with advancing the file," Napier said.
Anyone with information or video showing the fight is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.
