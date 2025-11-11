Suspect identified after prank call prompted NorKam Secondary lockdown, Mounties say
Prank call caused lockdown
Kamloops Mounties say they have identified a suspect after a prank 911 call was made last week claiming a person with a gun was inside NorKam Secondary School — a report that led to a near two-hour lockdown.
Police received a report of a person in the school with a gun on Thursday, Nov. 6, just before 2 p.m., which prompted the lockdown.
Mounties later said their investigation found “no credible evidence” there was actually a person with a firearm at the school.
In a Monday afternoon news release, Kamloops RCMP said its investigation determined the 911 call came from inside the school.
“Further investigation has revealed that a phone left unattended was used by a student in the school to make a prank call to police saying that there was a person in the school with a gun,” the release states.
The student “associated to the phone” was detained briefly as part of the investigation, Mounties said.
“In order to maintain the safety of the students, a lockdown was initiated until investigators could assess the legitimacy of the report of a firearm in the school,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a statement.
“Once the initial assessment determined there was no longer an immediate threat, the lockdown was released.”
Pelley said a suspect has now been identified.
Mounties said officers worked closely with School District 73, adding all school threats are taken seriously.
