285329
279885
Kamloops News  

Suspect identified after prank call prompted NorKam Secondary lockdown, Mounties say

Prank call caused lockdown

Josh Dawson - Nov 10, 2025 / 4:22 pm | Story: 583279

Kamloops Mounties say they have identified a suspect after a prank 911 call was made last week claiming a person with a gun was inside NorKam Secondary School — a report that led to a near two-hour lockdown.

Police received a report of a person in the school with a gun on Thursday, Nov. 6, just before 2 p.m., which prompted the lockdown.

Mounties later said their investigation found “no credible evidence” there was actually a person with a firearm at the school.

In a Monday afternoon news release, Kamloops RCMP said its investigation determined the 911 call came from inside the school.

“Further investigation has revealed that a phone left unattended was used by a student in the school to make a prank call to police saying that there was a person in the school with a gun,” the release states.

The student “associated to the phone” was detained briefly as part of the investigation, Mounties said.

“In order to maintain the safety of the students, a lockdown was initiated until investigators could assess the legitimacy of the report of a firearm in the school,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a statement.

“Once the initial assessment determined there was no longer an immediate threat, the lockdown was released.”

Pelley said a suspect has now been identified.

Mounties said officers worked closely with School District 73, adding all school threats are taken seriously.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Kamloops News