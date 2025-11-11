Kamloops News

Guilty plea entered in case where thief pulled gun when confronted at Kamloops grocery store

Gun pulled at grocery store

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts

A man has pleaded guilty in relation to a robbery in which a handgun was pulled in a North Kamloops grocery store and pointed at workers.

Keegan Toney, 22, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court last week to charges of robbery with an imitation firearm and assault.

The robbery charge was laid after Toney was arrested in relation to an incident on the evening of July 3 at Your Independent Grocer on Tranquille Road, during which the suspect was alleged to have pulled and pointed a firearm when store staff tried to stop him from walking away with stolen merchandise.

Police said they found a BB gun in the suspect's possession when he was arrested nearby a short time later.

The assault charge Toney pleaded guilty to stems from an unrelated incident on Jan. 6.

A judge ordered Toney undergo a pre-sentence report with a psychological component. Lawyers will return to court on Jan. 8 to set a date for sentencing. He is not in custody.