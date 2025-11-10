Kamloops News

Final rail car removed from Kamloops Lake following derailment that spilled 70,000 litres of jet fuel

Last rail car pulled from lake

Photo: Government of B.C. FILE - Crews work to clean up more than 70,000 litres of aviation fuel that was released into Kamloops Lake in this Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 handout photo, following a train derailment.

Crews have pulled the last rail car from Kamloops Lake following a derailment that led to a jet fuel spill of more than 70,000 litres.

More than a dozen cars left the CPKC tracks on Nov. 1 near Tobiano, about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops. Four of them were loaded with jet fuel.

Four of the 17 derailed cars ended up in the lake, the last of which was pulled out on Sunday.

“One rail car, which is loaded with gypsum, remains on site,” B.C.’s Ministry of Environment said in an update.

"The gypsum rail car had to be cut to pull it out of the water onto the slope. Work is planned to remove the gypsum and rail car from the site."

Falling rocks are being eyed as a possible cause for the derailment.

Drinking water OK

Cleanup crews remain on scene on Monday. The ministry said weather hampered efforts on Sunday to conduct assessments along the north shore of Kamloops Lake.

Water testing has been ongoing since the spill, and results have been within B.C.’s drinking water standards.

Water systems for Tobiano and Savona have been given the all-clear following testing. The ministry said additional sites have been identified for sampling, including the communities of Frederick and Walhachin.

The final calculation of leaked jet fuel reported by CPKC is 70,536 litres, down from a preliminary estimate upwards of 80,000 litres.

CPKC is undertaking the cleanup, but government officials have been on site each day.

Meeting tonight

A meeting will be held Monday in Savona for area residents looking for more information, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

"The meeting is intended to provide information to residents and property owners in areas that are in proximity to Kamloops Lake, including the communities of Cherry Creek, Tobiano, Savona and Frederick,” the TNRD said in a notice to interested neighbours.

"Updates will be provided by representatives from CPKC, Ministry of Environment, Environment and Climate Change Canada and Interior Health. Following information updates, representatives will be available to take questions from the public."

The meeting is slated to get underway at 6 p.m. at the Savona Community Hall, 6648 Tingley St. For more information, click here..