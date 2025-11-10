Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor back in court this week, this time opposite B.C.'s attorney general

Mayor returns to courtroom

Photo: Castanet FILE - Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson leaves Kamloops Law Courts following a hearing on July 7, 2025.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is representing himself in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday morning.

The mayor is slated to spend 90 minutes in court opposite a lawyer representing B.C.’s attorney general, who sued earlier this year to have him turn over copies of a confidential City of Kamloops investigative report he says mysteriously showed up in his mailbox.

Hamer-Jackson is in court without a lawyer. Among those present in the courtroom gallery on Monday morning are Denise McCabe, a municipal lawyer who regularly represents the city, and Coun. Margot Middleton.

The report in question includes details of a 2023 investigation into allegations of workplace bullying on the part of Hamer-Jackson. It contains personal information about city staffers.

The attorney general’s position is that privacy legislation obligates public officials like the mayor to protect information that has been deemed confidential. The province wants to destroy all copies the mayor had in his possession.

The mayor claims his privacy was breached when the report was leaked to reporters in the summer of 2023, and he does not believe the city took his complaints about the matter seriously.

A code of conduct investigators was hired by the city to look into the source of the leak, but the probe was inconclusive.

Hamer-Jackson said he found a copy of the report in his mailbox in the spring of 2024. Upon receiving it, he distributed copies to local reporters.

According to Sharma’s January court petition, the City of Kamloops and the attorney general have been trying since then to get Hamer-Jackson to return or destroy any document copies in his possession — all to no avail, at least at the time of the document’s filling.

Hamer-Jackson has said he has since complied, and has mailed his copies to the attorney general until a judge can ultimately decide what should be done with the sensitive document.

Monday’s hearing had been scheduled to take place last month. It was adjourned due to reasons related to the B.C. public service strike.

The mayor is embroiled in a few other court cases.

These include two defamation lawsuits he filed against Coun. Katie Neustaeter, and another he filed against developer Josh Knaak.

Last month, a judge made a ruling on the mayor’s unpaid legal bills, but the details from that hearing and the decision itself remain sealed. Hamer-Jackson settled a separate legal fee dispute in the summer.