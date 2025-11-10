Kamloops News

Man dies after rear-ending a semi-truck on the Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC A portion of the Coquihalla has been closed.

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.

A Kamloops man is dead after a rollover crash Monday morning on Highway 5 north of Merritt.

RCMP say they were called for the two-vehicle crash at 7:45 a.m. that saw a Honda Accord rear-end a semi-truck, which was travelling in the slow lane at the time.

The Honda rolled after the crash, coming to a stop in the ditch.

Police, Merritt Fire Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services all responded.

Firefighters extracted the lone occupant of the Honda from the wreckage, and despite life-saving efforts, the man was declared deceased at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation, say police.

“This was a tragic incident, and police send their condolences to the driver’s friends and family,” says Cpl. Brett Urano BC RCMP spokesperson, in a news release.

“The southbound lanes on Highway 5 were closed for an extended period of time due to the incident but have since reopened. Merritt RCMP would like to thank all those who assisted at the scene, including witnesses and first responders.”

UPDATE 10:46 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened north of Merritt.

DriveBC reports that a southbound right lane remains blocked south of Helmer Rd. for vehicle recovery.

"Expect minor delays and slow down," said DriveBC on X.

ORIGINAL 9:25 a.m.

Motorists are being warned that a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway is closed Monday morning after a vehicle incident.

Drive B.C. sent out an alert at around 9 a.m., saying that southbound lanes between Merritt and the Walloper Interchange are closed for 36.8 kilometres.

The nature of the vehicle incident has not been explained, but another route is needed.