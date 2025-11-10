Kamloops News

Probation for man who left girlfriend's face bruised, glasses broken

Attacker must pay restitution

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A man who snapped while drunk and beat his live-in girlfriend, leaving her glasses broken and her face bruised, has been ordered by a judge to stay away from Sun Peaks for a year and pay nearly $1,400 in restitution.

Andrew Werner Michael Mittelstrass, 32, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in Kamloops provincial court to charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

Court heard Mittelstrass and his partner were arguing on the night of Feb. 5 at their Sun Peaks apartment. He destroyed her phone, taking it from her while she was on a call with her father, then threatened to kill her.

Crown prosecutor Emma Payne said Mittelstrass pushed the woman into a pool table, causing her to fall to the ground, then he hit her in the face.

“This caused her to have bruising around her left eye and on the bridge of her nose,” she said. "Her eyeglasses were also damaged during the altercation."

Mittelstrass left the apartment a short time later. The woman called police the next day.

The 23-year-old stood in court on Thursday to read a victim-impact statement, in which she said her life was “irreparably altered” by the attack.

"I'm not the same person I was before,” she said. "The girl who laughed easily, loved fiercely and believed in the goodness of people is gone, and I miss her every single day."

‘He did lose control'

Defence lawyer Matthew James said Mittelstrass was drinking prior to the offence and he snapped.

“He did lose control on the night in question,” he said.

James said Mittelstrass has been attending counselling and and support groups, looking to address his drinking and emotional disregulation.

Mittelstrass is now living and working in Ontario. He attended Thursday’s hearing by video.

"I'm extremely regretful and remorseful for the events that occurred that night,” he said in court. "I pled guilty and take full accountability for those actions. No one deserves to have this happen to them."

Payne and James agreed that the sentence should be 12 months of probation, but James sought a conditional discharge — meaning Mittelstrass’ criminal record would remain unblemished if he stays out of trouble for a year.

“He does have connections to employment opportunities just across the border in the United States,” James said.

"A criminal record could impact those employment opportunities and the crossing of the border, in particular with the current political climate of the United States.”

No criminal record

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Phillips gave Mittelstrass the conditional discharge he wanted.

“When I look at the conditions of a conditional discharge and the conditions of a suspended sentence, the only difference is whether or not Mr. Mittelstrass, at the end of the day, would have a criminal record,” he said.

"And I do find that it is certainly not contrary to the public interest to grant a conditional discharge in these circumstances."

Mittelstrass will spend the next 12 months on probation with conditions requiring he have no contact with the victim and stay at least five kilometres away from Sun Peaks Resort.

He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons and required to pay $1,378. 22 in restitution — the total to replace the victim's broken cellphone and glasses.