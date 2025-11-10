Kamloops News

Cloudy skies, periods of rain forecast to replace sun in Kamloops area

Clouds to replace sun

Cindy White

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast early in the week for the Kamloops area, but will be replaced by overcast conditions and periods of rain by midweek.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high of 13 C during the day and a low of 4 C at night. Partly cloudy skies and fog patches are expected to develop overnight as well.

“On Tuesday, with the ridge of high pressure building over southern B.C., we’re expecting mainly sunny conditions,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu.

A high of 10 C and a low of 3 C is also anticipated for Tuesday, with skies becoming cloudy overnight.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A high of 8 C will dip to a low of 6 C at night, when showers are expected to continue.

“On Thursday we have another Pacific frontal system moving in from the coast into Interior B.C.,” Lu said.

“So with this system, we’re expecting periods of rain for the Southern Interior.”

Periods of rain are expected on Thursday, with a daytime high of 10 C and an overnight low of 3 C. Overcast skies are expected at night.

Lu said a drying trend is expected across the region on Friday. Cloudy skies are expected in Kamloops, with a high of 7 C and a low of 2 C.

More overcast skies and daytime highs around 7 C are forecast for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.