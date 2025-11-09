Kamloops News

TRU students hosting night-long party to mark WolfPack basketball home-openers

Spirited start to 'Pack season

Photo: TRU Campus Culture Collective The first annual Wolf Fest is billed as a "homecoming style" event and will be held on Friday, Nov. 14.

Thompson Rivers University students are planning to kick off the 2025-26 home-opening games for the WolfPack’s basketball teams with lots of spirit.

The first annual Wolf Fest, being organized by the TRU Campus Culture Collective, begins with a pre-game party at the Den on campus, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14.

The festivities will include TRU trivia, prizes and a “hype-station” with face paint, bandanas and WolfPack gear, according to a social media post by the collective.

Attendees will then migrate to the Tournament Capital Centre to cheer on the WolfPack men and women’s basketball teams during their first home games of the season against the Trinity Western University Spartans.

Tip-off for the women’s team is 5:30 p.m., and the men’s team plays at 7:30 p.m.

An afterparty will then be held at the Canadian Brewhouse near Aberdeen Mall from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The party is billed as the “biggest TRU celebration of the season.”

“Hit the game beforehand, then keep the energy going with your crew and dance the night away at Brewhouse,” the event listing reads.

The afterparty is a 19+ event and tickets are available online.