Cleanup crews pull rail cars from Kamloops Lake after 17-car derailment, water sampling continues

Rail cars pulled from lake

Photo: Ministry of Environment This photo was taken on Thursday, Nov. 6 on Kamloops Lake at the scene of a CPKC train derailment, about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops.

Several rail cars that left the tracks last weekend in the Cherry Creek area have been pulled from Kamloops Lake, and crews are expected to be back on scene today to continue cleanup efforts.

The derailment happened at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 20 kilometres west of Kamloops in the Cherry Creek area. Four of the 17 cars that derailed were loaded with jet fuel.

Falling rocks are being eyed as a possible cause.

In an update Saturday night, the Ministry of Environment said all rail cars carrying aviation fuel and empty cars that had residual gasoline have been removed.

Work is continuing to remove two remaining rail cars, one carrying gypsum and an empty lumber beam car.

The ministry said the final calculation of leaked aviation fuel reported by CPKC is 70,536 litres, down from the preliminary estimate of 80,700 litres.

“It is not uncommon for the final reported product loss to be different from the preliminary estimation,” the update from the ministry reads.

“The final amount is confirmed after the material is offloaded, measured, and weighed, which gives a more accurate result.”

A Shoreline Clean-up Assessment Technique team assessed the south shore Saturday, and is expected to begin assessments on the north shore on Sunday. Containment booms remain in the water near the incident scene.

The ministry said water sampling is ongoing and water sampling results remain below B.C. Source Drinking Water Guidelines.

The water system for Tobiano and Savona have been given the all-clear following testing. The ministry said additional sites have been identified for sampling, including the communities of Frederick and Walhachin.

People in Frederick, about 2.5 kilometres downstream from the derailment site, have been advised by Interior Health to not use water from Kamloops Lake.

As of Friday, Interior Health said it was waiting for additional sampling results but there had been observations of fuel contamination in the Frederick area. IH said it did not have water testing results from the area to confirm the risk to human health

“This recommendation is also made proactively to protect private water users in the area, as small amounts of fuel drawn into a water intake may cause long-term damage to a water system,” said IH medical health officer Dr. Andy Delli Pizzi.

“Given the nature of fuel in a large body of water Interior Health and partner agencies are working with CPKC to inform a comprehensive and thorough water sampling strategy to monitor the potential risks associated with this incident.”

CPKC is undertaking the cleanup, but the ministry said government officials will be back on site on Sunday.