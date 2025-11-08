Kamloops News

Cleanup crews return to Kamloops Lake following 17-car derailment, 80,000-litre fuel spill

Shoreline cleanup continues

Photo: Ministry of Environment This drone photo was taken on Tuesday, Nov. 4, above the site of a 17-car derailment on the CPKC line near Tobiano, about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops.

Crews are continuing cleanup efforts on Kamloops Lake after 80,000 litres of jet fuel was spilled when more than a dozen CPKC rail cars left the tracks last weekend near Tobiano.

The derailment happened at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 20 kilometres west of Kamloops in the Cherry Creek area. Four of the 17 cars that derailed were loaded with jet fuel.

Falling rocks are being eyed as a possible cause.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Environment, a surveillance flight flew over the crash site on Friday, and the ministry estimates there is less than 25 litres of fuel remaining inside the boom containment area. No sheen was visible outside the containment area, the ministry said.

Cleanup operations are still underway. A shoreline cleanup professional has been hired by CPKC.

“Water sampling is ongoing,” the latest ministry update reads. “CPKC’s lead environmental consultant noted that all samples remain below B.C. Source Drinking Water Guidelines.”

Water systems for Tobiano and Savona have been given the all-clear following testing. The ministry said additional sites have been identified for sampling, including the communities of Frederick and Walhachin.

People in Frederick, about 2.5 kilometres downstream from the derailment site, have been advised by Interior Health to not drink water from Kamloops Lake.

CPKC is undertaking the cleanup, but the ministry said government officials will be back on site on Saturday.