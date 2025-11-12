Kamloops News

Manila Social House, Kamloops' first Filipino restaurant, opens on Victoria Street

Filipino fare for first time

Photo: Manila Social House/Instagram The Manila Social House is now open at 340 Victoria St.

A taste of the Philippines has arrived in Kamloops.

Manila Social House, 340 Victoria St., aims to mix traditional Filipino cuisine with a modern Western twist. Chef Romeo Oloresisimo and restaurateur Narain Spolia have joined forces on the project, billed as the city’s first Filipino restaurant.

“Even though we are tinkering with something that a lot of people in Kamloops don’t know, we want to make sure that it is approachable and affordable,” said Oloresisimo.

The chef will be known to many Kamloops diners as the Romeo from Romeos Kitchen and Spirits, formerly in the Coast Kamloops Hotel.

Spolia, the owner, brings to the table a wealth of experience with Harvest by Nandi. He said the concept for Manila Social House is “elevated casual.”

The restaurant staged a soft opening on Oct. 30, with a larger grand opening planned for sometime in the new year.

“We want to represent the Filipino food at its highest,” Oloresisimo said. "It may not taste like somebody's grandma, but for us, we want to capture those flavours of my childhood."

Manila Social House is open at 11 a.m. every day, but closed on Tuesdays. For more information or to view the menu, click here.