Manila Social House, Kamloops' first Filipino restaurant, opens on Victoria Street
Filipino fare for first time
A taste of the Philippines has arrived in Kamloops.
Manila Social House, 340 Victoria St., aims to mix traditional Filipino cuisine with a modern Western twist. Chef Romeo Oloresisimo and restaurateur Narain Spolia have joined forces on the project, billed as the city’s first Filipino restaurant.
“Even though we are tinkering with something that a lot of people in Kamloops don’t know, we want to make sure that it is approachable and affordable,” said Oloresisimo.
The chef will be known to many Kamloops diners as the Romeo from Romeos Kitchen and Spirits, formerly in the Coast Kamloops Hotel.
Spolia, the owner, brings to the table a wealth of experience with Harvest by Nandi. He said the concept for Manila Social House is “elevated casual.”
The restaurant staged a soft opening on Oct. 30, with a larger grand opening planned for sometime in the new year.
“We want to represent the Filipino food at its highest,” Oloresisimo said. "It may not taste like somebody's grandma, but for us, we want to capture those flavours of my childhood."
Manila Social House is open at 11 a.m. every day, but closed on Tuesdays. For more information or to view the menu, click here.
More Kamloops News
- Over 50 tickets handed outKelowna - 11:09 am
- Colbert interview blockedUnited States - 11:04 am
- Development in VernonInside Climate - 11:00 am
- 'The system failed him'Vernon - 10:57 am
- Cars crash amid snowfallKelowna - 10:38 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Journey Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate