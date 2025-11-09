Kamloops News

Kamloops council approves deal with developer to move ahead with new road to Juniper Ridge

Juniper road deal approved

Photo: KTW file Residents in a Valleyview home get into their vehicle during a July 1, 2021, wildfire in the Juniper Ridge area.

Kamloops council has approved a plan to pay upfront for a new road connecting the neighbourhoods of Juniper Ridge with Rose Hill so construction can be completed faster.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council gave its final approval to an agreement with a Juniper developer for the construction of the two-lane Qu’Appelle Boulevard Extension.

The extension is planned to run partway through private property, owned by Juniper West Developments Ltd. The development firm had planned to build its portion as residential construction moved westward, but economic conditions have slowed the pace of that work.

Under the new agreement, the road will be constructed at the city’s initial expense. Juniper West Developments will be contractually obligated to pay the full amount of the cost of the road by 2032.

The estimated cost of the road work is $6.7 million, and will be funded through short-term borrowing.

The City of Kamloops has already secured necessary approvals from the province to construct the portion of the road on public lands — work slated for next year, with a price tag of $4.5 million. This portion of the project will be funded by development cost charges.

The Qu’Appelle Boulevard extension has been in the works for a number of years, prioritized after a wildfire in 2021 burned dangerously close to homes in Juniper Ridge and Valleyview. Many residents sat in traffic on Highland Road, the only paved exit route, while evacuating.