Kamloops News

Kamloops council asks for minister meeting over concerns about housing target metrics

Housing meeting requested

Photo: Castanet Construction underway last year on the City Gardens' development in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops city council is asking B.C.'s housing minister for a meeting to discuss its concern with provincial housing targets, including a failure to recognize the role of market conditions in determining how many units can be built.

The City of Kamloops has fallen short of its provincially mandated housing target for the second year in a row, despite council approving hundreds of units.

Eric Beach, City of Kamloops current planning manager, told council on Tuesday a number of factors have impacted the construction of new housing units, including economic uncertainty, higher interest rates, rising construction costs and changes to federal immigration policy.

“Talking to the development community, these are some large factors — as well as just the people that they can actually put into these units. We've reduced immigration and international students through federal policies, and [there’s] just overall economic uncertainty for projects to move forward,” Beach said.

B.C.’s Ministry of Housing set five years’ worth of housing targets for Kamloops, among other municipalities, in the fall of 2023. By 2028, Kamloops will need to have completed more than 4,200 net new units of housing.

Beach said the city issued occupancy permits for 449 units in the first year, and 433 in the second year — a total of 882 units, well under the two-year target of 1,414 units.

Council has approved hundreds more units through rezoning applications, development permits and building permits. But until an occupancy permit is issued, the units don’t count toward provincial targets.

Beach added council has also advanced broad zoning amendments allowing for infill housing, and established the Kamloops Community Land Trust to secure more affordable housing among other efforts.

'You can't force builders'

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said it seems council has done quite a bit — but noted the target metric of unit occupancy is out of its control.

“We can improve everything under the sun, they want us to see how many people get it built and get lived in. Which is all of those factors, again, beyond our control,” Karpuk said.

He suggested writing a letter to Christine Boyle, the new Minister of Housing, to invite further discussion on the matter.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly noted only two development permit applications have been withdrawn with the applicants citing market conditions as the deciding factor.

“You can’t force builders to build units,” added Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

“Like you say, you need occupants. And you know, back in the '80s there was a lot of builders that went broke and houses built, but nobody was going into them. So I think you got to be real careful there. You can't force it.”

Karpuk added he was also concerned about the amount of staff time being spent on these housing target reporting exercises.

“We also want to say we've done the best we could, and that perhaps the expectations that they're using as metrics for measuring success are wrong,” he said.

Council agreed to send a letter to Boyle, requesting a meeting with herself or her senior staff to discuss issues of concern.

In a statement, the city said this letter will advise “on the extent to which the targets and reporting process imposed by the province fail to reflect market realities, making them both unachievable and unproductive.”