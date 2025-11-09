Kamloops News

No charge for on-street parking in downtown Kamloops through the holidays

Free holiday parking offered

Photo: Castanet A pay kiosk on Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops.

Downtown Kamloops shoppers will once again enjoy free weekend on-street parking throughout the holiday season.

As in past years, Kamloops council approved a free holiday parking initiative during its meeting on Tuesday. Council opted to extend the number of Saturdays included in the plan this year. On-street parking is already free on Sundays.

Birtin Baidya, the city’s Indigenous and external relations liaison, said the request was made by the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association.

“This initiative encourages early shoppers to support local businesses and boost downtown economic activity,” Baidya said.

City staff had originally adding five Saturdays of free parking between Nov. 20 until Dec. 20, capturing the peak of holiday shopping and events like the Santa Claus Parade and Kamloops Christmas Market.

Coun. Margot Middleton said she supported this plan, but wanted to see Dec. 27 added for free on-street parking, as well.

“The 27th being a Saturday, the day after Boxing Day, it could become a bit of a banner day for downtown for people that are back out and about,” Middleton said.

Council supported the additional timeline.

Coun. Bill Sarai said this was especially important given the amount of roadwork and construction that, while important, inconvenienced downtown businesses this year.

“A few weekends earlier is our way of showing that maybe they can make up some of that revenue that they lost when Fourth Avenue was dug up, Landsdowne was dug up,” Sarai said.

City staff estimated it would cost between $55,000 and $60,000 to offer free parking to shoppers over five Saturdays.