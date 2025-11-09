Kamloops News
WCT giving away prize pack that includes four tickets to new play, dinner, hotel
Win dinner, show and hotel
Photo: Contributed
Western Canada Theatre's production of Anne of Green Gables runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 7 at Sagebrush Theatre.
Western Canada Theatre is giving Castanet Kamloops readers the chance to win a night out including a dinner, a show and a hotel.
WCT is giving away a Family Night Out package in partnership with the Sandman Hotel Group. Included are four tickets to Anne of Green Gables, one night at the Kamloops Sandman Signature and $100 to spend at Moxie’s.
For more information or to enter, click here.
Anne of Green Gables runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 7 at Sagebrush Theatre. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.
