Kamloops News

WCT giving away prize pack that includes four tickets to new play, dinner, hotel

Win dinner, show and hotel

Photo: Contributed Western Canada Theatre's production of Anne of Green Gables runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 7 at Sagebrush Theatre.

Western Canada Theatre is giving Castanet Kamloops readers the chance to win a night out including a dinner, a show and a hotel.

WCT is giving away a Family Night Out package in partnership with the Sandman Hotel Group. Included are four tickets to Anne of Green Gables, one night at the Kamloops Sandman Signature and $100 to spend at Moxie’s.

For more information or to enter, click here.

Anne of Green Gables runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 7 at Sagebrush Theatre. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.