Kamloops News

Operation Red Nose stepping on gas for 29th campaign in Kamloops

29 years of volunteer rides

Operation Red Nose has officially kicked off its 29th campaign in Kamloops, and organizers say they’re looking for more volunteers this holiday season.

The program pairs teams of volunteer drivers with people looking to get home safely after a night of holiday cheer. It's the 30th year the program has run in B.C. and the 29th in Kamloops.

More than 430 rides were given last year to a total of more than 1,000 passengers — and organizers are hoping to hit the 500-ride mark this time around.

“We always have a big demand about two weeks before Christmas, so mid December and New Year's Eve, those are usually our biggest days,” said Operation Red Nose Kamloops coordinator Lucas Sweet.

“We can't always give rides to everyone that we have, especially on the busy nights, that's why we always try to promote volunteers, because we know the more volunteers we get the more rides we'll be able to give.”

Sweet said driver volunteers require a valid BC driver’s license, but those interested in helping out can also volunteer to do paperwork, answer phones and navigate drivers.

RCMP said one in five fatal crashes in B.C. is related to driving while impaired, and 63 people die annually in impaired driving crashes.

Operation Red Nose seeks to make roads safer by giving drunk motorists an easy way to get home.

“This time of year, when we have more perhaps alcohol or drugs that are being consumed, we really want to encourage people to plan ahead,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.

“If you're going out to celebrate through the holiday season, plan a safe ride home. Operation Red Nose is available through the weekend evenings and into the night, call a cab, call a friend, plan to stay overnight.”

It’s the third year Kamloops city council is taking on driving duties in an effort to raise awareness about road safety and Operation Red Nose — not to mention the competition to see who can get the most people home safely.

“Every person who's elected puts their name into the ring because we care about our community, because we care about safety, because we care about creating a healthy space for everyone,” said Coun. Katie Neustaeter, the city's deputy mayor for November.

“So not only is this a fun way for us to participate in our community, but also to promote our values, our values as a council and to ensure that our residents are as safe as possible.”

Money raised will help fund amateur sports in Kamloops through Pacific Sport Interior BC.

Carolynn Boomer, Pacific Sport’s executive director, told attendees at Wednesday’s launch event about $665,000 has been raised for amateur sport in Kamloops through Operation Red Nose.

“Pacific Sport Interior B.C.’s mandate is to increase participation in sport,” and also sport development, physical literacy, and then, of course, work performance initiatives throughout our great region,” Boomer said.

“We’re nothing without our partners, and we’re very, very grateful to have so many people believe in what we do today.”

Operation Red Nose will run in Kamloops every Friday and Saturday night from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27, as well as on Dec. 31. For a ride, call 250-372-5110.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to fill out a form online.