Campus rail jam event at TRU aims to pack in 1,500 spectators

Photo: Justin Tarasoff Spectators lined the run to watch competitors take part in last year's Rail Riot on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

Kamloops' only rail jam will return to the campus of Thompson Rivers University later this month.

Rail Riot 3 will feature 40 freestyle skiers from across B.C. competing on a handrail outside OLARA, the old TRU library building, 878 College Dr.

The event is hosted by the TRU Out Here Ski & Snowboard Club. It will take place on Friday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m.

Event co-ordinator Justin Tarasoff first came up with the idea to host the event after seeing the handrail during a campus tour in 2020. He returned to campus with a group of friends in the winter to grind the rail but they were quickly kicked out by campus security.

The thrill seekers returned in 2023 to organize the first event and finally hit the handrail again.

“Before this event happened, we were kicked out for riding this rail because it was a big liability,” Tarasoff said. “It is very unique that we can open this while working together with security.”

Admission is free and giveaways will be handed out by sponsors including Red Bull, Sun Peaks Resort and Spoke Bike and Ski.

Approximately 1,000 spectators showed up to kick off the ski season at last year’s event. Tarasoff said the goal this year is 1,500.

All ages are welcome.