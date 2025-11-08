Kamloops News

Roden, Smith named chair and vice-chair once again for final year of current TNRD board of directors

Acclaimed to chair TNRD

Photo: KTW file photo TNRD chair Barbara Roden and vice chair Robin Smith during their inauguration in November 2022.

Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden has once again been named chair of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors, heading into the final year before the next civic election in B.C.

Roden along with Logan Lake Director Robin Smith as vice-chair were both acclaimed for the upcoming year at Thursday’s board meeting.

Provincial legislation requires regional district boards hold annual elections for the positions of chair and vice-chair at the inaugural meeting, which is the first board of directors meeting after Nov. 1 each year.

Unlike last year, Roden and Smith faced no challengers and were acclaimed.

“It’s an honour to lead the TNRD board of directors into the fourth and final year of this term. We are facing challenges, but I know that the teamwork we have developed over the past three years will help us as we work to serve the people of this beautiful region,” Roden said in a press release.

Roden and Smith have served as the board’s respective chair and vice-chair since November of 2022.

Roden has served on the TNRD Board since 2018 and Smith has served since 2013.

The board of directors is the governing body of the TNRD, and includes 27 elected officials — one director from 10 electoral areas, one director from 10 small member municipalities and seven directors from Kamloops city council.