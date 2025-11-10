Kamloops News

Next Marketplace Leaders event scheduled for Nov. 18

Lead with love, purpose

Photo: Marketplace Leaders Join founder of Anthem Creative, Mark Watt at the Sandman Signature Hotel Nov. 18 as the latest speaker in the 2025 Marketplace Leaders presentations.

Come ready to reflect, refocus and leave inspired to lead with conviction in every area of life at the next Marketplace Leaders Event on Nov. 18 at the Sandman Signature Hotel.

Join speaker, entrepreneur, producer and founder of Anthem Creative, Mark Watt for an engaging and practical session on discovering one’s core “why” and painting of a clear “promised land” vision that shapes everything they build.

Watt, whose ventures span film, modular building and consumer products, will explore how love, purpose and clarity fuel lasting success through stories drawn from business, film and life.

Attendees will learn how redefining their limits, building strong systems and teams and nurturing culture can unlock both freedom and impact.

“I’m excited to speak because I understand how lonely leadership can be,” Watt said.

“I understand that we’re building lives and families off our vocational pursuits and when we’re not thriving or alive in that everything else suffers. I want to connect with other leaders to help us all — myself included — keep the flame burning, remember our focus and purpose and build something lasting that can actually bring freedom for us and those around us.”

Watt said attendees should come ready to reflect, refocus and leave inspired to lead with conviction in every area of life.

Aleece Laird of the Marketplace Leaders leadership committee said that since 2018, the group has brought a series of innovative and thoughtful entrepreneurs, community leaders and top tier individuals to come and speak once a quarter at our Marketplace Leaders events.

“People walk away from these events inspired after networking with others and learning something new from the speaker,” Laird said. “No matter your vocation or position, we can all be leaders in our marketplace, and our vision with these events is to help people grow in their faith and connect in community.”

Tickets are $40 and include a hot breakfast, networking and the keynote.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.