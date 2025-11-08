Kamloops News

Police investigation finds 'no credible evidence' of armed person at NorKam after Thursday lockdown

No gun found at school

Photo: Josh Dawson Students mingle outside NorKam Secondary School on Thursday, Nov. 6, following a tense lockdown that lasted about two hours.

UPDATE: 4:46 p.m.

An increase police presence will be visible around a North Shore high school following a nearly two-hour lockdown Thursday afternoon that was caused by an unsubstantiated report of a person with a firearm.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police have said it found "no credible evidence" to suggest there was a person with a firearm at the school on Thursday.

In an online update, Norkam Secondary principal Rachael Sdoutz said the school was aware of "concerning social media posts" that were circulating among students and families Thursday evening.

"It appears the posts were taken from previous unrelated circumstances," Sdoutz wrote.

RCMP said the Snapchat post appears to be recirculating, repeated from previously reported posts in September.

Sdoutz said the high school is continuing to work with RCMP and Safer Schools Together to "fully understand" the incident and ensure the safety of students and staff.

There will also be an increased police presence around NorKam "out of an abundance of caution," she said.

"Our focus remains on the safety and emotional well-being of all students, staff, and the NorKam school community," Sdoutz said.

"We will continue to provide additional counselling supports as needed. We encourage you to reach out to the school directly if you would like support for your child."

UPDATE: 2:11 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties say their investigation has so far turned up no credible evidence there was a person with a firearm at NorKam secondary school on Thursday.

Officers attended the North Kamloops high school shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun on the premises, leading to a lockdown at NorKam and surrounding schools.

The NorKam lockdown was changed to a hold and secure by about 3:30 p.m., and students began exiting the school at 3:45 p.m.

On Thursday evening, at about 6:20 p.m., Kamloops police received a report that a social media post was circulating among students on Snapchat in response to the lockdown earlier in the day. Mounties said the Snapchat post threatened students’ safety and raised concerns in the community.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said officers are "working tirelessly" to investigate both incidents.

“The investigation is ongoing, however, police thus far have found no credible evidence to suggest there was a person with a firearm at the school on Thursday,” the release states.

Mounties said the Snapchat post appears to be recirculating, repeated from previously reported posts in September.

“We are working closely with the school district to ensure the safety of everyone. Out of an abundance of caution, police will have an increased presence around the school,” said Kamloops RCMP Insp. Justin Thiessen.

“Additionally, there are support services available through the school for students following yesterday’s events.”

The school district said additional counselling supports were made available at NorKam on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL: 12:49 p.m.

As classes resume at NorKam secondary, there's been no official update about the circumstances surrounding a two-hour lockdown Thursday following a report of an armed person at the school.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops RCMP for more information about the lockdown, which was initiated at about 1:45 p.m. after police received a report of a person with a gun on the premises.

A heavy police presence was seen surrounding the high school, including officers in full tactical gear brandishing long guns.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the nearby schools were kept on a hold and secure until police could gather more information related to the call,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a Thursday statement.

The NorKam lockdown was changed to a hold and secure at about 3:30 p.m., and students began exiting the school at 3:45 p.m.

Officers in the area were present while students were united with parents or filed onto buses to go home.

NorKam principal Rachael Sdoutz said counselling services were made available for the students on Friday following the lockdown, as well as an incident on Thursday morning in which two students were struck by a vehicle while walking outside the school.

Mounties said they are continuing to investigate the report that led to the lockdown.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.