MLA seeks clarification on province's stance on Aboriginal title claim for Kamloops, Sun Peaks

Land claim prompts worry

Photo: KTW file Jacko Lake, called Pipsell in Secwepemc, is central to a claim by the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn bands for Aboriginal title over 1.25-million hectares of land including Kamloops and Sun Peaks. The claim was filed in 2015 and remains before the court.

A claim of title made a decade ago by two First Nations on a vast swath of B.C.’s Interior that includes Kamloops and Sun Peaks is receiving new scrutiny in light of a recent landmark court decision granting Aboriginal title to about 300 hectares of land in Richmond.

In September of 2015, the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn bands filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court seeking title to an estimated 1.25-million hectares of their traditional territory — a chunk of land centred on the confluence of the North and South Thompson rivers. The bands claim title over everything including Crown land, private property, railway infrastructure and mineral rights.

The Stk’emlupsemc of the Secwepemc Nation (SSN) claim, as it is known, has been slowly working its way through the court for years. But it’s back in the provincial spotlight after MLA Eleanore Sturko accused the provincial government of keeping British Columbians in the dark on the issue.

Sturko called on the province to be transparent with private property owners about ongoing litigation around Aboriginal title given the recent Cowichan ruling, and she referenced the SSN claim as an example.

Some First Nations leaders have said they believe reaction to the Cowichan decision has stoked "baseless fears."

Looking for clarification

The provincial and federal governments opposed the SSN claim shortly after it was filed.

At the time, the federal government said title could not be asserted without naming and notifying the tens of thousands of land owners captured in the claim — including every home and property owner in Kamloops and area.

The province, meanwhile, said in 2016 that it “vigorously opposed” the SSN claim due to its potential to create "uncertainty over the land base and for private property owners across this territory.”

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar said there are plenty of people in his riding who would like to know whether that’s still the province’s position given a legal landscape that appears to be shifting.

"I have a lot of constituents that are already reaching out to my office and Ward’s office [Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer], and they legitimately want to know what’s going on,” Milobar told Castanet.

"We can’t answer that at this point, so we’re seeking clarification from the government as to whether they’ve changed their legal stance.”

Castanet has also asked the provincial Ministry of Attorney General whether Victoria's stance has changed over the years.

Milobar said he thinks property owners in and around Kamloops should be concerned.

“On the heels of the Cowichan ruling, absolutely,” he said. “In 2015, there hadn’t been rulings like the Cowichan decision, and that’s probably why it [the SSN claim] left people’s consciousness.”

The claim was last in court in September, when lawyers representing the parties — SSN, the province, the federal government and KGHM Ajax — met for a case planning conference. A trial date has not been set.