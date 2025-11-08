Kamloops News

Parents of TRU crash victim say non-criminal conviction means they can't sue

'No explanation' for sleep

The parents of a Thompson Rivers University student who suffered life-altering injuries in a multi-vehicle crash that killed his teammate say they have no avenue to pursue the driver responsible in civil court.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 30, was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta stopped at a red light on McGill Road near the Thompson Rivers University campus.

The crash killed TRU volleyball player Owyn McInnis and seriously injured two of his teammates, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse.

This week, Abbinett was ordered to pay an $1,800 fine and prohibited from driving for 15 months. He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention, an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Parents of the victims tried to talk the Crown into upgrading to a criminal charge of dangerous driving causing death, but prosecutors said they didn't have the evidence to back that up.

Police investigated the incident and recommended a charge of dangerous driving causing death, but prosecutors proceeded with the lesser offence because of case law that essentially says a sleeping driver cannot be convicted of dangerous driving.

No avenue to sue?

Chris Brinnen, Riley’s father, said he's been told that due to ICBC’s no fault insurance, there is no recourse to pursue a civil suit without a criminal conviction.

But he said he will be writing a letter to B.C.'s superintendent of motor vehicles in an effort to have Abbinett's driving ban upped.

“Double it or more,” Brinnen said.

“We would hope for an indefinite [suspension] but we will be reaching out to the the superintendent of motor vehicles with what’s happened here and asking for some increased time for him to stay off the highways."

After hearing the details of the crash read out in court, Brinnen said he can understand how some of the decisions were made and can finally find peace.

But he still wants to know why there was no explanation for Abbinett’s sudden loss of consciousness. The retired Mountie said other cases he’s aware of included explanations as to why the accused fell asleep.

“[There was] no explanation as to why Mr. Abbinett, in broad daylight, on a busy street, stopping at lights, suddenly fell asleep,” Brinnen said.

No explanation for sleeping

Court heard that Abbinett was sober when he was behind the wheel that day, and when he spoke to police at the scene he did not describe a sense of impending fatigue or anything that might make him think he shouldn’t be behind the wheel.

Abbinett did not lose consciousness because of any medical episode and does not suffer from any seizure disorders, court heard.

Prosecutors said Abbinett’s sentence wasn’t for his poor driving, but rather for failing to exercise due diligence to stay awake behind the wheel.

The roads were dry and clear, and Abbinett, who’s not from Kamloops, had been driving around aimlessly in his friend's truck waiting to pick her up from a medical appointment on Columbia Street West.

Court heard he called the medical facility six times that day asking when she would be ready, and he was on his way to pick her up when he suddenly fell asleep.

Slumped over wheel

Moments before the collision, Abbinett’s vehicle was stopped eastbound in the left lane at a red light on McGill Road at Dalhousie Drive — about 300 metres away from the eventual crash site.

Waterhouse’s Jetta was stopped eastbound in traffic in the right lane of McGill at the intersection with University Drive. The three victims were headed to the nearby Subway to get a meal after volleyball practice.

Court heard Abbinett’s driving was normal until he stopped at the red light at Dalhousie Drive. When that light turned green, his truck stopped in the intersection and then began “lurching” forward.

The driver of a vehicle next to Abbinett at the time told police he appeared to be asleep, slumped over the steering wheel.

The light turned red again and Abbinett’s vehicle continued to pulse forward and stop in the intersection slowly. The witness said he was about to check on Abbinett when he made a little bit of a movement, and his vehicle began speeding out of control down the road.

As Abbinett’s vehicle sped away, it drifted from the left hand lane to the right, then continued up over the curb, where it ran over two small trees before veering back into the right hand lane on McGill Road and smashing into Waterhouse’s Jetta.

Brinnen said his biggest question is how Abbinett remained unconscious while crashing into curbs and trees.

Court heard the truck accelerated to a speed of 112 km/h immediately before crashing into the back of the Jetta without braking, causing a chain reaction collision that involved five other vehicles at the intersection.

Believes he regrets it

Brinnen said he feels there's no doubt Abbinett regrets the crash and will live with it for the rest of his life.

“The worst people in the world still have demons they have to fight and now it’s up to him to decide what he does there," he said. "As I said [to him in court], you can continue to be the person you are or you can become a better man."

Abbinett said he has no memory of driving from that intersection to University Drive, where the accident happened. He did not speak in court on Wednesday during his sentencing hearing.

Witnesses said Abbinett was confused after the crash and initially thought someone had hit him. He co-operated with police at the scene and told investigators he must have fallen asleep.

Abbinett has a lengthy criminal record with convictions for violence, weapons and drugs. He was on probation at the time of the collision.