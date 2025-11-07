Kamloops News

MP Arnold without Kamloops constituency office six months into term

Six months in, still no office

Photo: Contributed FILE - Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold

Six months into his term as one of two MPs serving Kamloops, Mel Arnold is without a constituency office in the Tournament Capital, where a significant chunk of his constituency lives.

The Conservative MP for Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies said on the campaign trail that he planned to spend "a significant amount of time in Kamloops as well because there’s a significant portion of the population [of the riding] there."

Arnold, who previously served as MP for the former North Okanagan-Shuswap riding and lives in Salmon Arm, was elected to a third term on April 28. Six months later, his only constituency office is in Salmon Arm — and a lack of suitable office space in Kamloops is getting the blame.

Arnold refused to speak with Castanet directly on the topic, opting instead to send an emailed statement that said his office in Salmon Arm supports the entire riding.

But he said the search is ongoing for a Kamloops office "that meets accessibility, parking and operational needs," and that it's been challenging to find a location due to limited commercial space.

“It remains my goal to expand service with an additional office in Kamloops," he said in the statement.

“I will continue to regularly attend events, meet constituents and engage with stakeholders in Kamloops and across our more than 32,000 square kilometre riding to ensure all constituents are well represented.”

He said while the new riding is more vast than North Okanagan-Shuswap, it has about 30,000 fewer people.

Arnold represents approximately 110,000 constituents as MP for Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies.

Keeping Kamloops together under one riding was a sticking point for some in 2022 when the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission held a hearing in Kamloops on proposed changes to riding maps.

One issue expressed at the meeting was the concern voters in east Kamloops would have lesser access to their MP, whose constituency office would likely be in the Shuswap.

The entire city was previously part of the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding, which was represented by Conservative MP Frank Caputo, who now represents the redrawn Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola.

Full statement to Castanet

Here is the statement Arnold provided on the issue of a Kamloops office:

Our dedicated constituency office in Salmon Arm provides service and support to the constituents of Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies.

It remains my goal to expand service with an additional office in Kamloops. While there is limited available commercial space which has proved challenging, we continue to search for a location that meets accessibility, parking and operational needs.

I will continue to regularly attend events, meet constituents and engage with stakeholders in Kamloops and across our more than 32,000 square kilometre riding to ensure all constituents are well represented.