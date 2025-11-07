Kamloops News

West Fraser Mill in 100 Mile House to close by end of 2025

Mill to close permanently

Photo: The Canadian Press West Fraser Timber Co. says it's closing its sawmill in 100 mIle house by the end of 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The 100 Mile House lumber mill will be closing at the end of the year.

In a release issued Thursday, West Fraser Timber announced it will permanently close both its 100 Mile House and its Augusta, Georgia lumber mills following a wind-down.

The company said the closures are the result of timber supply challenges and soft lumber markets.

The mill closure puts approximately 165 employees at the site out of work and reduce West Fraser's capacity by 160 million board feet.

“The 100 Mile House lumber mill is no longer able to reliably access an adequate volume of economically viable timber,” the company said in its release.

“Challenging softwood lumber demand, higher duties and additional tariffs have compounded this situation.”

The closure of the Augusta lumber mill impacts approximately 130 employees.

West Fraser said it expects to mitigate the impact on affected employees by providing work opportunities at other company operations, where available.

In a social media post, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said the mill’s closure will have “a very serious impact” on both the employees and many more people in the region.

He said he’s has been trying to get a better sense of what supports will be available for the laid off employees.

“It is too early to understand that fully at this point, but I promise you I will be advocating very strongly on behalf of all our residents,” he said in the post.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA and B.C. Conservative critic on forestry Ward Stamer described the mill closure as "devastating" news for people in the South Cariboo region and blamed the NDP government for neglecting the forestry industry.

"Over a year ago, alarm bells were ringing as B.C.'s forests industry made clear the need for changes in permitting and regulation costs, and West Fraser indicated in its announcement of the upcoming mill closure the need for access to a consistent supply of fibre," Stamer said.

"The lack of fibre coupled with increased tariffs from the U.S. will see mills continue to close across the province."

West Fraser said the closure of these mills better positions West Fraser to compete in a challenging lumber environment.

The company has more than 50 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, producing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips and other residuals.