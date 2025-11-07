Kamloops News

Kamloops councillor suggests considering higher recreation fees for non-residents

Recreation fee tiers floated

Photo: Contributed Kamloops city hall.

A Kamloops councillor floated the idea of implementing a tiered recreation fee structure where people from outside the city would pay more than area residents to access municipal facilities.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter raised the suggestion during Tuesday’s council meeting after a staff presentation on planned recreation fee increases.

“We also have people who use our facilities who are not Kamloops residents from surrounding communities, from those who aren’t part of our tax base,” she said.

“We haven't factored that in here yet — whether we should be looking at a tiered structure, that fees are actually higher for outside users.”

She said this was something to consider as council continues its Build Kamloops initiative — a plan to construct a number of recreation facilities to catch up with community needs.

Sherri Holmes, City of Kamloops sport, recreation and wellness manager, said this has been discussed among city staff.

She said the focus this year was on ensuring the city’s recreation rates were set at comparable levels to those in neighbouring communities.

Holmes said the City of Kamloops is also watching what is happening in neighbouring communities who have implemented a tiered recreation fee structure. She said there has been positive and negative feedback from this strategy.

“One of the things that we will have to consider with that is how we administrate that,” Holmes said, adding the city would have to figure out how to identify a non-resident versus a resident.

“Then, we also want to make sure that we're being supportive, inclusive of all of our neighbouring communities as well, including Tk’emlups, with that. So we are looking at it as a as a next step — but we want to make sure that we do our due diligence to make a sound decision.”

The City of Vernon implemented a two-tiered fee system in 2024. That spring, Vernon council heard its aquatic centre was seeing less users but bringing in more revenue. The City of Kelowna also moved to investigate a two-tier fee structure for its recreation programs.

Coun. Nancy Bepple noted Sun Rivers and Sienna Ridge residents contribute to recreation fees in Kamloops, despite being on Tk’emlups reserve land.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council gave its unanimous approval to a plan that will see a consistent, annual rate increase for booking and accessing municipal recreation facilities.

Fees will increase by 2.5 per cent each year, starting on Jan. 1.

Holmes said there are little to no change in rates for children and families. For adults and commercial groups, staff aimed for a small to moderate fee increase that would have minimal impact on residents.

“For Kamloops residents, they shouldn't see a significant increase for the most part. And then, to be predictable moving forward, we are proposing 2.5 annual increase of our fees so that we're not having any drastic measures moving forward to keep our rates competitive,” Holmes said.

She said staff will review rates every four to five years to ensure they are keeping pace with other communities.

Holmes said the department compared its recreation fees to six similar municipalities in order to arrive at these rate changes.