CN rail car goes off track in Kamloops yard near Halston Bridge

Small derailment near city

Photo: Contributed Crews appear to be working on a derailed train car in CN's Kamloops yard near the Halston Bridge.

There’s been another train car derailment in the Kamloops area.

In a social media post, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc said it was notified by CN Rail that a rail car had gone off the tracks in its yard north of Halston Avenue as the train was departing.

One rail crossing on the reserve at Kootenay Way was blocked earlier on Thursday, but as of the afternoon, the crossings along the route were clear. Some detached rail cars remained along the rails.

There has been no word on what caused the derailment.

The band said crews were working to get the train moved.

As of about 4 p.m. on Thursday, one locomotive could be seen in the yard near Halston Avenue surrounded by machinery.

It's the second derailment in a week, albiet less severe. On Saturday, a CPKC train went off the tracks west of Kamloops. An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the derailment, which caused 80,000 litres of aviation fuel to spill into Kamloops Lake.