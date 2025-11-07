Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor, B.C. attorney general will be in court Monday for hearing on confidential report

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson walks out of the Kamloops Law Courts on Sept. 23, during hearings that are part of one of his two defamation suits against Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and B.C.’s attorney general are expected in court next week to decide what will be done with the mayor’s copies of a confidential workplace report.

Attorney General Niki Sharma filed a petition at the beginning of the year, seeking an order to have the mayor return copies of an investigative report that was mysteriously dropped off in his mailbox last spring.

A hearing was planned in B.C. Supreme Court last month, but it was delayed due to the public sector strike. The petition is now scheduled be heard on Monday morning at the Kamloops Law Courts.

The report in question includes details of a 2023 investigation into allegations of workplace bullying on the part of Hamer-Jackson. It contains personal information about city staffers.

The attorney general’s position is that under privacy legislation, public officials are obligated to protect such information.

The investigative report was leaked in the summer of 2023, months before Hamer-Jackson received his copy.

The mayor has said his privacy was breached when the report was leaked, and he doesn't think the city took his complaints about the matter seriously.

A code of conduct investigator looked into the source of the leak, but the investigation was inconclusive.

Hamer-Jackson found a copy of the report in his mailbox in the spring of 2024. Upon receiving it, he distributed copies to local reporters.

According to Sharma’s January court petition, the City of Kamloops and the attorney general have been trying since then to get Hamer-Jackson to return or destroy any document copies in his possession — all to no avail, at least at the time of the document’s filling.

Hamer-Jackson has said he has since complied, and has mailed his copies to the attorney general until a judge can ultimately decide what should be done with the sensitive document.

The mayor is embroiled in a few other court cases.

These include two defamation lawsuits he filed against Coun. Katie Neustaeter, and another he filed against developer Josh Knaak.

Last week, a judge made a decision on the mayor’s unpaid legal bills, but the details from that hearing and the decision remain sealed. Hamer-Jackson settled a separate legal fee dispute in the summer.