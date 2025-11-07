Kamloops News

Students, parents reunite outside NorKam secondary after tense lockdown

High school lockdown lifted

Photo: Josh Dawson Students mingle outside NorKam Secondary School on Thursday, Nov. 6, following a tense lockdown that lasted two hours.

UPDATE: 5:47 p.m.

Counselling services will be made available for NorKam secondary students following a Thursday afternoon lockdown.

According to police, the high school was placed on lockdown just before 2 p.m. as officers had received a report of an armed person in the school.

Students were released about two hours later, after RCMP conducted a thorough search of the school.



"As this kind of event can be upsetting for students, additional counselling supports will be available tomorrow for any students wishing to speak with a counsellor," Rachael Sdoutz, NorKam secondary principal, said in a message to parents.

Mounties are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

UPDATE: 4:23 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties say a lockdown at NorKam secondary on Thursday was initiated after police received a report of an armed person at the school.

In a statement, Kamloops RCMP said officers received the report just before 2 p.m. and NorKam was placed on lockdown.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the nearby schools were kept on a hold and secure until police could gather more information related to the call,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a statement.

“We are working with our School District 73 partners throughout this incident.”

Officers in the area were present while students were united with parents or filed onto buses to take them home.

Napier said Mounties are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

UPDATE: 3:54 p.m.

School buses have pulled up outside NorKam secondary as students reunite with parents nearby following a tense two-hour lockdown on Thursday afternoon.

Students began exiting the school at about 3:45 p.m. A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said spirits are high among the students.

The incident began at about 1:45 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

UPDATE 3:37 p.m.

A lockdown at NorKam secondary has been changed to a hold and secure, Castanet Kamloops has learned.

That news, which came at about 3:30 p.m. from students inside the school, lightened the mood among the 100 or so parents gathered along Kenora Road across the street.

But no students have left the building.

The neighbouring Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism is also on a hold and secure, executive director Wanda Eddy confirmed.

She said staff were instructed by police to lock the front doors, and everyone was to stay inside until they hear the all clear.

“Everyone here is fine and the kids are doing their thing,” Eddy said. “We’re just going to have a little extra time here at the centre.”

A heavy police presence has been seen at the school since about 2 p.m., including officers in full tactical gear brandishing long guns.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

An RCMP loudspeaker is blaring “Lockdown is in effect” on a loop outside NorKam Secondary School on Thursday afternoon while worried parents gather nearby.

Police swarmed the school on Thursday afternoon, and School District 73 confirmed a lockdown is in effect.

A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said traffic is moving slowly in the area. He said dozens of parents have gathered near the school along Kenora Road.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

Photo: Josh Dawson Police can be seen outside NorKam Secondary School in North Kamloops on Thursday, Nov. 6.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:38 p.m.

The public is asked to steer clear from a North Shore high school, where police have initiated a lockdown.

In a statement to Castanet, SD73 said RCMP have initiated a lockdown at NorKam Secondary School.

Video posted to social media show several police vehicles and armed officers have descended on the school.

There’s an apparent police presence surrounding NorKam secondary this afternoon.

According to one eyewitness, some 20 police vehicles and officers with guns drawn could be seen outside the school at about 2 p.m.

Another person, who was driving through the area, said he saw about eight unmarked cars at the entrance of the school near the field, as well as officers in full tactical gear, all brandishing long rifles.

"I had seen at least 10 more marked units arriving on scene, setting up perimeter, and every entrance to school and surrounding properties were being blocked off," the man said.

He said he didn't stick around long, but heard lockdown messages being repeated on school speakers that could be heard outside the building.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.